



Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister. Stock photo:

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Western countries to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons Ukraine needs to defeat Russia in its full-scale war. Source: European truth in reference to Johnson's weekly column in the Daily Mail tabloid Details: Johnson asks rhetorical questions about “why the delay” and “what is wrong with us”, criticizing the West for delaying military aid to kyiv. Advertisement: The former British prime minister warned that a hypothetical defeat of Ukraine in the war against Russia would constitute a “turning point in history”, when the West would “finally lose its post-war hegemony” and that the aggressors would ignore borders. “This will be a terrifying moment for the people of Taiwan and the clearest possible signal to China that the West has lost the will to protect democracy,” he said. Johnson claims that due to lack of ammunition, Ukrainian troops must resist Russian bombing and that due to insufficient air defense, the city of Kharkiv could turn into “another Mariupol.” He urged the US Congress to pass a $60 billion military aid package to Ukraine as soon as possible and Germany to provide kyiv with Taurus missiles. “It is time for the West, including Britain, to wake up from its sleepwalking, rediscover the spirit of Reagan and Thatcher and invest in defending our freedoms. The simplest and most effective way “It is profitable to defend freedom and invest now in Ukraine's defense,” Johnson said. Boris Johnson has actively supported Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and advocated for it to provide him with all the aid it needs. Support UP or become our boss!

