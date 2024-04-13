Donald Trump says he will testify in Hush-Money trial





Donald J. Trump, having failed to postpone a criminal trial in Manhattan that opens Monday, said he plans to testify in the case stemming from a secret payment to a porn star.

Answering questions Friday from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Mr. Trump, when asked if he would speak, said he would.

I testify. I'm telling the truth, he said, standing just off a sunny terrace at the private club with President Mike Johnson behind him. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there are no cases. They have no case.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney's office, which has charged Mr. Trump with 34 crimes, declined to comment on his comments.

Despite Mr. Trump's comments, it is far from certain that he will testify. Instead, his comments begin a familiar two-step: It won't be clear whether the former president will speak until the moment he actually does.

Mr. Trump will likely wait to see whether the prosecution presents a strong case and whether the judge presiding over the trial plans to restrict prosecutors' efforts to cross-examine him, according to people with knowledge of his plans.

In past cases, Mr. Trump has hesitated after saying he would testify, including during his civil fraud trial last year, when he canceled his defense testimony the day before he was due to take the stand.

When he was called to testify by the New York attorney general's office, which filed the case, it did not go well. The judge in the case, who found Mr. Trump responsible for conspiring to inflate his net worth, criticized the former president for failing to respond directly and questioned his credibility.

Testifying in a criminal case would be even riskier. In the trial scheduled to begin next week, Mr. Trump faces for the first time the threat of a criminal conviction. He will be at a disadvantage facing a jury in Manhattan, a heavily Democratic county.

Jury selection is largely a matter of luck, Mr. Trump said in his remarks Friday. It depends on who you get.

District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg accused Mr. Trump of coordinating the secret payment of porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The $130,000 payment earned him silence as she was running through a story about having sex with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump was accused of falsifying documents to conceal this payment.

Mr Trump denies the accusations and having sex with Ms Daniels. He presented Mr. Braggs' case as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.

