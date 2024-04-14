Unpopular Rishi Sunak in 'doom loop' as UK PM's victory in doubt





NEW DELHI: Great Britain Conservative leader , Rishi Sunak , failed to deliver on important promises and his popularity in opinion polls fell. It also caused problems with a popular Adidas shoe. It is therefore likely that he will lose the next general election .

Even with two tax cuts and a slightly better economy, Rishi Sunak's political luck has not reversed. Boris Johnson the former Prime Minister, and uncertainty over Nigel Farage's stance on Brexit is only making things worse for him.

According to political scientist Rob Ford, Rishi Sunak appears helpless in the face of the seemingly unstoppable shift in political momentum away from the ruling Conservatives.

“When the herd moves, it moves. There's not much we can do,” he told AFP.

Sunak, 43, has not yet revealed the election date. He is scheduled to schedule it for October or November, but legally he can postpone it until January at the latest.

Polls overwhelmingly indicate that Britons want an end to the Conservatives' 14-year rule, and nothing Sunak has done since taking over as prime minister 18 months ago appears to be changing their views.

A recent YouGov poll found that the Conservatives would win just 155 seats in the UK Parliament, a significant drop from the 365 seats they won under Johnson in the last election in December 2019.

The same survey found Keir Starmer's opposition Labor Party would take 403 seats, giving an impressive majority of 154 seats.

“At present, it is very difficult to imagine how the Conservatives could remain in government after the next election simply because of the scale of change they would require,” remarked Keiran Pedley, political director of the polling company Ipsos.

Sunak took over from Liz Truss in October 2022 after Tory MPs ousted her following a tumultuous 49 days in power. Truss' mini-budget caused turmoil in financial markets, leading to a fall in the pound and a rise in mortgage repayments. Truss had succeeded Johnson, who was dismissed by his colleagues amid scandals including allegations of illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The chaos of the previous two administrations certainly hampered Sunak, but political analysts say he also made his own situation worse by failing to deliver on his promises and failing to resonate with voters.

Despite pledging to do so, Sunak has not stopped the influx of migrants arriving from France on small boats. NHS waiting lists have grown since he took office. Economic growth remains sluggish, even though inflation has more than halved.

Rishi Sunak's efforts to steer leadership and policy changes have failed to gain traction, with some initiatives such as relaxing zero carbon targets to appease drivers and tackling extremism failing to succeed to find an echo. Analysts say Sunak is struggling to find a game-changing solution as public opinion of the Conservative Party hits a low point.

A recent Ipsos poll found that 58% of voters have an unfavorable view of the Conservatives, marking a significant decline in their popularity. Sunak's personal approval rating also took a hit, with a net score of minus 38, the lowest of all politicians surveyed.

Critics often point out Sunak's disconnect with the average person, calling him “clumsy and nerdy” and quick to appear defensive when challenged. In an attempt to strengthen the party's position, Sunak has been actively engaging with voters across the country, amid speculation of a possible leadership challenge after the upcoming local elections on May 2.

However, setbacks continue to plague Sunak, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly criticizing his proposed complete smoking ban and rumors circulating about the Prime Minister's involvement in the post-election defeat of an AI fund , which Sunak's spokesperson quickly denied.

Sunak found himself issuing a public apology to the Samba community after facing backlash for wearing Adidas trainers, leading to mocking headlines questioning his fashion choices. As political commentator Ford pointed out, negative media coverage and public opinion can create a damaging cycle for unpopular politicians.

Despite the challenges, observers anticipate a potential shift in polling trends as polling day approaches, with some moderate conservatives likely to rally around the party to prevent a significant Labor victory and maintain a strong opposition force .

With his focus now on minimizing the damage and rebuilding public trust, Sunak faces a critical juncture in his leadership as he navigates a period of increased scrutiny and skepticism, both at home and abroad. outside the party.

