Modi 4.0 in 2029? Rajnath Singh drops massive hint





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking re-election for the third time in 2024, will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and become prime minister for a fourth term, the state health minister said. Rajnath defense. Singh said in a massive statement. He said that Narendra Modi would remain Prime Minister of the country until he has the capacity and until the country wants him to do so. In an interview, Rajnath Singh was asked how long the BJP would fight under the name of PM Modi. Where is Modi Ji going? It will remain. This will be the third term, it will even remain in the fourth term, said Rajnath Singh. When asked if there would be Modi 4.0 and Modi 5.0 after a probable 3.0, according to opinion polls, the minister replied: When asked if Modi 4.0 and Modi 5.0, he replied: ” There is no problem. Until he has the ability, he will do it. Stay. Until the country wants him, he will stay. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Narendra Modi, who was first elected prime minister in 2014 with an absolute majority winning 282 seats alone, returned to power with a bigger majority in 2019, winning 303 seats. He is seeking a third term in 2024 and has given the slogan Abki baar 400 paar. He has set a target of winning at least 370 seats for the BJP and 400 seats for the NDA. The Prime Minister, in a speech, also told the audience that he was not working for 2029 but for 2047, the year for which he set a deadline for the country to develop as India celebrates 100 years of its independence. (With ANI entries) ALSO READ |Rajnath Singh attacks Congress at election rally, gives dinosaur and Big Boss references to party | WATCH

