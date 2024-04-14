Politics
PM Narendra Modi's 'royal magician' hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remark aimed at eliminating poverty
Hoshangabad:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “royal magician” for his statement to eradicate poverty “in one fell swoop” and said the country was not taking him at face value. serious.
Addressing a rally in Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi also targeted India's opposition bloc as one of its constituents favored disarmament nuclear power and declared that he could not protect the country.
He also said that the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government honored him.
“The Congress shehzada announced that he will eradicate poverty in one fell swoop. It is laughable. Where did this royal magician disappear for so many years? His grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) had given the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' 50 years ago,” PM Modi said without naming Rahul Gandhi.
The country is not taking it seriously, the prime minister said.
“They ran the government from a distance for 10 years before 2014. Now they immediately found a mantra. They made such statements and became a laughing stock. It is a joke for the poor,” he said declared.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2024
Without naming any party, Prime Minister Modi said a member of the INDIA bloc had called for nuclear disarmament – referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.
The party that cannot strengthen itself, can it strengthen the country? He asked.
“In the manifestos of INDI's alliance partners, a number of dangerous promises were made. One of its partners' manifestos promises nuclear disarmament of the country,” he said.
“We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those who say otherwise cannot protect India,” he said.
PM Modi further hit out at the Congress saying that no sooner had the son of a poor family become the Prime Minister, the grand old party had spread rumors that the Constitution and democracy were in danger.
“Modi came here because of the Constitution written by Babasaheb,” he said on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
“The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we honored him,” the Prime Minister said.
He also said that the Congress never recognized the contribution of adivasis (tribals) but the BJP government honored them.
Thanks to the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, the Prime Minister said, referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu to the country's highest constitutional post.
“Today is a great day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It is because of the Babasaheb Constitution that the daughter of a tribal family became President of the country and the son of a poor woman is asking you for votes to serve you for the third time,” PM Modi said.
He said the BJP government had an opportunity to develop the 'Panch Teerth' associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born in Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Modi said the Congress, during its tenure, imposed emergency and dissolved state governments at will.
“Now the royal family is threatening that if Modi becomes prime minister for the third time, the country will go up in flames,” he said.
They had also earlier said that the country would be on fire if the Ram temple was built and Article 370 (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) was repealed, he said.
“They are jealous. The fire has engulfed their hearts and minds. They are not jealous of Modi but are jealous of the love of the country's 140 million people for Modi. They are agitated after being powerless for 10 years,” said the Prime Minister.
“The INDI (opposition) alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should go,” he said.
The slogan 'Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar' resonates across the country, the Prime Minister said.
“Modi has no dreams; your dreams are my mission,” he told the gathering.

He said the government would celebrate 2025 as 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
