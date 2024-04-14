Deddy Sitorus's 4 points on Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati: cheap political gimmicks to meet the children of the PDIP branch





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP politician Deddy Sitorus spoke about President Joko Widodo's plans or Jokowi met with the general president of PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri. Deddy said Jokowi's plan was just a cheap political ploy amid the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr. Apart from that, Deddy compared Jokowi to former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). He also mentioned Jokowi's daughters in the 2024 elections. Here is the statement. Deddy Sitorus which was reported by Tempo. A political gadget According to Deddy, Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati was just a political ploy in the middle of Eid al-Fitr. According to him, it is almost impossible for Jokowi to have the courage to stay in contact with Megawati after the memo abuse of power directed by Jokowi. “I think it's just a cheap political ploy. Same as statement Gibran (Jokowi's son) wants to have intimate relations with Mas Ganjar. “In my opinion, context is just a gimmick,” Deddy told TempoSaturday April 13, 2024. He said this gadget is born from narcissistic behavior that thinks the universe is centered on itself. In fact, he added, the time of Eid al-Fitr should be an occasion of friendship and not a political moment. “The question of wanting to have a friendly relationship is actually an attempt to corner Bu Mega and Ganjar Pranowo. “It's not something sincere,” Deddy said. Compared to SBY Deddy compared Jokowi and SBY's mistakes towards Megawati. According to him, Jokowi's mistakes are much more than that SBY. He said SBY's mistake was lying to Megawati when he wanted to run in the 2004 presidential election alongside Jusuf Kalla. At that time, SBY was the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs under President Megawati. According to Deddy, SBY should have told the truth like Yusril Ihza Mahendra and Hamzah Haz. “Mr. SBY was wrong when he first said he wouldn't run for president when asked, but then he proved it by running for office and even starting a party “So the only mistake was never trying to be chivalrous,” Deddy said. Meanwhile, Jokowi, continued Deddy, made many mistakes against Megawati and PDIP. He gave the example of Jokowi lying that his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was not yet worthy of being a vice presidential candidate. However, he made progress by intervening with the Constitutional Court. “He lied until the last second and then vulgarly declared that he would beat the PDI presidential candidate Perjuangan,” Deddy said.

