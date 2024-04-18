The UK hopes to use Botswana as a deportation destination, like Rwanda.





A Boeing 767 on the runway at a Salisbury military base in the UK in June 2022, as it prepares to transport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The flight was blocked by European judges. (Justin Tallis/AFP)

The UK is said to have pinned its hopes on Botswana and the Ivory Coast to accept a migration deal similar to that with Rwanda.

Other African countries on the UK's radar are Cape Verde, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Angola and Sierra Leone.

Morocco, Tunisia, Namibia and Gambia rejected the proposal, according to British media. Just this week, the UK's efforts to send migrants to Rwanda were met with resistance from the House of Commons and the House of Lords. But Rwanda may no longer be the only destination considered. Ivory Coast and Botswana could be additional members of an 'agreement on processing asylum applications in third countries', which would essentially ease England's problem with people crossing into France on board small boats, British media reported. Also on the list are Armenia and Costa Rica. According to reports, if these countries refused to be paid to accommodate asylum seekers arriving from the UK, they would approach Cape Verde, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Angola and the Sierra Leone. Leaked government documents indicated that some African countries – Morocco, Tunisia, Namibia and Gambia – had already categorically rejected the UK's advances. None of the reported countries responded to News24's inquiries on the matter. READ | “Bad question”: when asked whether Rwanda supports the M23 rebels in the DRC, Kagame offers a history lesson The British government has not yet commented on these reports. Stop the boats Two years ago, under Boris Johnson as prime minister, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration deal with the aim of expelling migrants crossing the English Channel to the East African country. Since then, the British government has spent R5.6 billion trying to get the project off the ground, arguing – and losing – in the highest courts. A record 76,000 people arrived in the UK, on ​​small boats, over those two years. According to British government statistics, most arrivals from Africa came from Egypt, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Guinea and Morocco. Almost none came from southern Africa. The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

