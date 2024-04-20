Imran Khan claims his wife was fed food mixed with 'toilet cleaner': report





Imran Khan claimed his wife Bushra Bibi was slowly poisoned – her food mixed with toilet cleaner

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his wife, Bushra Bibi, was fed food laced with “toilet cleaner”, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

During the hearing of the 190 million pound corruption case at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi on Friday, Imran Khan told Justice Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere resembling a closed court.

He said Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief medical officer Dr Asim Yousaf suggested conducting the Bushra Bibi tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, he added that the prison administration was adamant about conducting the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said toilet cleaner was mixed in Bushra Bibi's food, causing daily stomach irritation, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan informed the court that toilet cleaner was mixed in Bushra Bibi's food, causing her health to deteriorate with daily stomach irritation.

The court advised Imran Khan to refrain from holding “press conferences” during the hearings. In response, the PTI founder said his statements were misquoted and he spoke to journalists to clarify them, The Express Tribune reported.

Stressing the importance of decorum, the court suggested addressing the media after the hearing. In response, Khan said the prison service was kicking the media out of the courtroom after the hearing, according to the report. He also urged the court to allow him a 10-minute interaction with journalists after the hearing.

Earlier on April 15, Bushra Bibi filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested the court to conduct her medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital in her choice to check if she had been poisoned. by contaminated food, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi said she suffered from heartburn, sore throat and mouth and believed this was the result of eating poisoned meals.

Imran Khan's wife said she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, which was declared a sub-jail, according to Dawn report.

In addition, she alleges that spy cameras are installed in different locations in the room where she is confined. She said there was only one woman in the sub-jail while the rest of the staff were men and she felt uncomfortable in such an environment.

According to Dawn's report, the petitioner said she was not given enough time to meet with her family members and lawyers. She urged the authorities to ensure the protection of her fundamental rights.

