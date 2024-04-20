Imran Khan draws attention of CJP Faez Isas on seven issues





ISLAMABAD: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, drawing his attention to seven issues which clearly call for prompt intervention, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his letter, the incarcerated PTI founder appealed to the chief justice to take note of NAB's common sense towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case; Bahawalnagar incident; request action against the letter from six judges; independent investigation into the events of May 9; inquire about Commissioner Rawalpindis’ statement; respond to petitions regarding the rigging of the February 8 elections; and find out about the allocation of reserved seats.

While drawing the attention of CJP Faez Isas to the seven issues, Imran Khan noted that inaction on each of the aforementioned issues of grave importance would exacerbate the constitutional crisis the country is already facing and push it further and further near the abyss.

He also reminded him that the entire nation is watching him and cited the words of one of the greatest scientists of all time, Albert Einstein: The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who watch. turned on and does nothing.

In the letter, the PTI founder conveyed to CJP Isa that the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution had fallen to new lows in Pakistan under his leadership, saying this had brought about the gradual emergence of the law of the jungle and the enactment of the law of the jungle. of the primitive doctrine that might is right.

I have no doubt that if our higher judiciary, with your common sense at its helm, did not significantly intervene as guardian of the Constitution and ultimate arbiter of justice, and if the above situation prevailed , Imran Khan said, adding: This would be fatal to any civilized order in the world.

Referring to the seven issues, the former prime minister said some of them fall under petitions already pending before the Supreme Court, while others involve facts and circumstances that blatantly call for prompt intervention by the Court's own initiative of the judicial power, but, in each case. , it has so far been in vain.

Moreover, Imran Khan recalled the occasion to the CJP when he spoke at the joint sitting of Parliament on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of Pakistan, saying that a copy of the Constitution was held in hand in public view. before proclaiming that the book was the flagship of the CJP after the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

Because what I believe to be the majority of our population faces the wrath of the state. Now is the time for you to prove whether his proclamation of the supremacy of the Constitution is real or just empty rhetoric, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-draws-cjp-faez-isas-attention-to-seven-issues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos