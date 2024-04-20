Politics
Erdogan calls for Palestinian unity after meeting with Hamas leader | Israel's War on Gaza News
The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity, the Turkish president said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Palestinians to unite amid Israel's war in Gaza, following hours-long talks with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, according to his office.
Ankara has repeatedly criticized the Israeli incursion into Gaza, amid its failed attempts to end the conflict that has rocked the Middle East since October 7 last year.
Tensions in the region are high as Gaza prepares for a new Israeli offensive on the southernmost city of Rafah and after an Israeli attack on Iran on Friday.
It is vital that Palestinians act in unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity, Erdogan said Saturday after talks at Dolmabahçe Palace, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
As growing tensions between Iran and Israel fuel fears of a wider regional war, Erdogan said recent events should not allow Israel to gain ground and that it is important to act decisively. to maintain attention on Gaza.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan received the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Istanbul.
The meeting addressed issues related to Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory, particularly in Gaza, as well as measures to ensure adequate and uninterrupted delivery of goods. pic.twitter.com/6km5Hgtzn3
Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye (@Communications) April 20, 2024
Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped secure the deal allowing the group to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan has maintained ties with Haniyeh, the group's political leader, who is a frequent visitor.
Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, stays, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people, the president declared Wednesday when announcing Haniyeh's visit.
Al Jazeeras' Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said keeping the Gaza crisis on the international agenda was a top priority for Turkey.
Erdogan said tensions between Iran and Israel should not overshadow what is happening in Gaza, she added. This is why the Turkish side will continue its diplomatic efforts to keep this issue alive in the eyes of the international community.
Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers meet
Separately, on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, with both men emphasizing the need to provide more humanitarian aid to devastated Gaza, where famine.
We demand that all six Israeli crossing points with Gaza be opened for humanitarian aid, Shoukry said, adding that failure to do so violates international law.
The two ministers also urged Iran and Israel to exercise restraint after unprecedented direct attacks on each other's territory raised fears of a regional war.
Turkey is one of Gaza's main humanitarian partners, sending 45,000 tonnes of supplies and medicine to the region.
Israel announced that it was preparing an offensive against the city of Rafah, where some 1.2 million Palestinians are taking refuge after fleeing conflict in other parts of the enclave.
The recent Israeli attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan, following Iran's direct attack on Israel, has only dimmed hopes for a peace breakthrough in Gaza.
More than 34,000 people have been killed and more than 76,900 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October.
The death toll in Israel following the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of prisoners held in Gaza.
The fighters also took around 250 hostages. Israel estimates there are 129 remaining in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.
