Top 3 news of the day: Top 10 countries where the cost of living is the most expensive in 2024; Singapore included





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo compiled the three main news stories on Thursday April 20, 2024. Here are the highlights: Top 10 countries with the most expensive costs of living in 2024; Singapore included, the 10 most powerful countries on the planet in 2024 and online gambling books generated revenue of 327 trillion rupees in one year; Jokowi holds emergency meeting. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Top 10 countries where the cost of living is the most expensive in 2024; Singapore included TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Some people from developing countries aspire to pursue their education, career or livelihood in developed countries because of their superior public services and equality without exception of gender, ethnicity , religion or race. However, many countries around the world are known for their high cost of living. Even countries with breathtaking natural landscapes, such as Switzerland, Norway and Denmark, find themselves on the list of countries with the highest cost of living. Click here to read more 2. Top 10 most powerful countries on the planet in 2024 TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – On the world stage, a country's strength is not only measured by its natural wealth or the number of its military troops. Many factors influence a country's position in the hierarchy of world powers, including the economy, military strength, political influence, and technological innovation. In addition, the world's most powerful countries are also major topics in international news and have a significant impact on global economic models. Their foreign policy and military budget are closely watched by the world. Click here to read more 3. Revenue of 327,000 billion rupees from online gambling books in one year; Jokowi holds emergency meeting TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Online gambling has become increasingly prevalent in Indonesia, with the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) noting a staggering turnover of gambling money in cyberspace throughout 2023, reaching 327 trillion rupees, or almost 10% of this year's state. Budget (APBN) of Rp. 3,325.1 trillion. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo chaired a meeting to discuss the online gaming emergency at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, April 18. The government is determined to stamp out online gambling and plans to establish a special task force within the next week. . Click here to read more Tempo.co

