Cong disparaged Modi and HAL PM Modi over first shipment of BrahMos to Philippines

BENGALURU : Referring to the first shipment of India's BrahMos missile to the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked whether all this could have been imagined during Congress rule.

“Yesterday, the first batch of Indian BrahMos missiles was shipped to the Philippines. This has generated many job opportunities on the ground. Could all this have been imagined during the Congress tenure?…Congress denigrated Modi and HAL across the country,” PM Modi said at a public rally in Bengaluru.

Highlighting other achievements recorded in the field of defense infrastructure during his tenure, Prime Minister Modi said the HAL achieved record turnover, record profits and received a record number of orders.

“The same HAL now has record turnover, record profits and is receiving record number of orders. Asia's largest helicopter factory has been set up in Karnataka. After America's second largest factory of Boeing was established in Karnataka This is only happening as the number of factories in India increases, and the number of people working in these factories also increases,” PM Modi said.

India on Friday delivered the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines as part of the $375 million deal signed between the two sides in 2022.

The Indian Air Force has sent its US-origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to the Philippines to deliver the weapon system to the Philippine Marine Corps, according to defense sources.

The export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system as well as missiles began last month, they said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NGO Mashinostroyeniya, is considered one of the most successful missile programs in the world . Recognized as the most advanced and fastest precision-guided weapon globally, BRAHMOS has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's deterrence capabilities.

The Indian army has integrated several BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

Published: April 20, 2024, 9:49 PM IST

