Congress accuses PM Modi of hate speech, challenges him to point out Hindu-Muslim references in his manifesto





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Satna on April 21, 2024. Photo: AICC via ANI

The Congress on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show a paragraph from his platform where he talked about redistribution of wealth to the Muslim community. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had claimed that the Congress manifesto stated that if the party came to power, it would calculate the amount of gold owned by mothers and sisters, get information about it and would then distribute these goods. Mr. Modi added that as the Manmohan Singh government had earlier declared, Muslims have the first right to property. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an article on X, said that the Prime Minister gave a hate speech after realizing that the INDIA bloc had won the first round. Mr. Kharge alleged that lying for power and making baseless allegations about opponents were the values ​​of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party that Mr. Modi imbibed. In Indian history, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his office as much as Modi ji a, the Congress leader added. To win an election, you spread lies in the name of Hindu-Muslims. I challenge the Prime Minister to show us if there is a word like Muslim or Hindu in our manifesto. Either accept this challenge or stop lying, Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a post on X. Responding to the Prime Minister's speech, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an article on reason why he diverted attention from the problems of the citizens. The tendencies of the Congress's revolutionary manifesto have begun to manifest, Mr. Gandhi added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-accuses-pm-modi-of-hate-speech-dares-him-to-point-to-hindu-muslim-references-in-manifesto/article68092061.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos