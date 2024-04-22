San Francisco will welcome giant pandas from China for the first time since 1985

Just weeks after the San Diego Zoo announced it would bring pandas back to the United States, the San Francisco Zoo announced it would bring the teddy bears back to Northern California.

“We are thrilled to have the giant panda return to the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens after all these years,” Tanya Peterson, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “The giant panda symbolizes hope for conservation collaboration and bridges gaps between cultural differences.” We thank Mayor London Breed, city leaders and their colleagues in China for sending these incredible ambassadors back to the great city of San Francisco!”

The pandas are being brought to San Francisco as part of China's panda diplomacy program, the mayor of London announced. the office said in a press release.

Breed said the city was excited to welcome the giant pandas and that efforts to bring them to the zoo had been going on for nearly a year, leading up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting in San Francisco last November. during which US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met.

“These giant pandas will honor our deep cultural ties and Chinese and API (Asia/Pacific) heritage,” the mayor said. “It is an honor that our city has been chosen as the first long-term home of giant pandas. They will attract residents and visitors from around the world to visit them at the SF Zoo.”

Pandas last arrived in San Francisco in 1985

The pandas were last at the San Francisco Zoo during temporary visits in 1984 and 1985, according to the mayor's office and the zoo.

“In 1984, two pandas named Yun-Yun and Ying-Xin visited the zoo for three months as part of the 1984 Summer Olympics tour and attracted more than 260,000 visitors to the San Francisco Zoo, approximately four times the average attendance at the time,” the town hall said.

The pandas visited the zoo again for three months in 1985.

When are giant pandas coming to the San Francisco Zoo?

The timing of the pandas' arrival has not been announced.

The mayor's office said a date would be set once the panda enclosure at the zoo was completed. Preliminary work has already begun and engineers from the Beijing Zoo have traveled to San Francisco to meet with zoo officials and help with preparations.

Why were pandas removed from zoos in the United States?

Zoos across the country surrendered their pandas last year due to rocky relations between the United States and China.

Three beloved pandas, Tian Tian, ​​Mei Xiang and Xiao QI Ji, were returned to China from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in November after attempts to renew a three-year agreement failed. years with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

The decision to return them came after Jinping, who called the pandas “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” met with Biden in November.

“I was told that many Americans, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas and were going to the zoo to accompany them,” Xi said.

Mayor Breed sent a letter to Jinping in February as well as more than 70 local Chinese and API community leaders and merchants and asked San Francisco to receive the pandas.

China's history of panda lending

China gifted the first panda to the United States in 1972, after President Richard Nixon formalized normal relations with China. This practice has been nicknamed “panda diplomacy”.

Over the years, China has loaned pandas to other foreign zoos in hopes of building ties with those countries.

Contributor: Julia Gomez, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.