Politics
San Francisco will welcome giant pandas from China for the first time since 1985
Just weeks after the San Diego Zoo announced it would bring pandas back to the United States, the San Francisco Zoo announced it would bring the teddy bears back to Northern California.
“We are thrilled to have the giant panda return to the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens after all these years,” Tanya Peterson, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “The giant panda symbolizes hope for conservation collaboration and bridges gaps between cultural differences.” We thank Mayor London Breed, city leaders and their colleagues in China for sending these incredible ambassadors back to the great city of San Francisco!”
The pandas are being brought to San Francisco as part of China's panda diplomacy program, the mayor of London announced. the office said in a press release.
Breed said the city was excited to welcome the giant pandas and that efforts to bring them to the zoo had been going on for nearly a year, leading up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting in San Francisco last November. during which US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met.
“These giant pandas will honor our deep cultural ties and Chinese and API (Asia/Pacific) heritage,” the mayor said. “It is an honor that our city has been chosen as the first long-term home of giant pandas. They will attract residents and visitors from around the world to visit them at the SF Zoo.”
Pandas last arrived in San Francisco in 1985
The pandas were last at the San Francisco Zoo during temporary visits in 1984 and 1985, according to the mayor's office and the zoo.
“In 1984, two pandas named Yun-Yun and Ying-Xin visited the zoo for three months as part of the 1984 Summer Olympics tour and attracted more than 260,000 visitors to the San Francisco Zoo, approximately four times the average attendance at the time,” the town hall said.
The pandas visited the zoo again for three months in 1985.
When are giant pandas coming to the San Francisco Zoo?
The timing of the pandas' arrival has not been announced.
The mayor's office said a date would be set once the panda enclosure at the zoo was completed. Preliminary work has already begun and engineers from the Beijing Zoo have traveled to San Francisco to meet with zoo officials and help with preparations.
Why were pandas removed from zoos in the United States?
Zoos across the country surrendered their pandas last year due to rocky relations between the United States and China.
Three beloved pandas, Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao QI Ji, were returned to China from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in November after attempts to renew a three-year agreement failed. years with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.
The decision to return them came after Jinping, who called the pandas “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” met with Biden in November.
“I was told that many Americans, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas and were going to the zoo to accompany them,” Xi said.
Mayor Breed sent a letter to Jinping in February as well as more than 70 local Chinese and API community leaders and merchants and asked San Francisco to receive the pandas.
China's history of panda lending
China gifted the first panda to the United States in 1972, after President Richard Nixon formalized normal relations with China. This practice has been nicknamed “panda diplomacy”.
Over the years, China has loaned pandas to other foreign zoos in hopes of building ties with those countries.
Contributor: Julia Gomez, USA TODAY
Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/04/22/san-francisco-giant-pandas-china/73413199007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- San Francisco will welcome giant pandas from China for the first time since 1985
- ABC's Avani Dias alleges intimidation by Narendra Modis government
- Why the military withdrawal from Niger is a “devastating blow” for the United States and probably a victory for Russia
- Wake up, sleeping beauties. It's almost time for the Met Gala
- McFit gets a makeover | HCM design
- FTC sues to block $8.5 billion Tapestry-Capri merger
- Insert a Google Drive link into a specific column in Google Sheets
- Donald Trump speaks before opening statements at hush money trial | BBC News
- Are women better doctors than men?
- Cinespia First Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery 2024 Revealed – NBC Los Angeles
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Introducing the new 4K Chromecast with Google TV