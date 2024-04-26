Jokowi, Lee Hsien Loong to mediate continuation of Indonesia-Singapore partnership as they leave office





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong announced on April 15 that he would step down after nearly 20 years in power and hand over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15. In a statement, the prime minister's office said Wong “enjoyed the unanimous support” of the ruling People's Party. Legislators from the Action Party (PAP). Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is expected to end his term on October 20, 2024 and will be replaced by President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo, who currently holds the position of Minister of Defense, will serve alongside Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka – Jokowi's eldest son. The leaders of the two countries are scheduled to meet At Bogor Palace on Monday April 29, 2024. Both will take stock of 10 years of cooperation and reaffirm their commitment to continuing the partnership. Jokowi, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudireceived a visit from Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (April 26). The meeting, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, saw the two leaders discussing plans for a leaders' retreat between Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee. “In addition to celebrating [the ten-year partnership]it will also give the signal of the continuity of good relations between the two countries,” Retno said in a press release after the meeting. Retno said Singapore's new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong would join Lee Hsien Loong on a visit to Jakarta. She, however, declined to provide further details on the meeting's agenda. “This shows the importance of bilateral relations between Singapore and Indonesia,” she said. During a meeting with Prabowo Subianto At the Defense Ministry on Tuesday (April 23), Vivian Balakrishnan congratulated Prabowo on his election victory on behalf of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean. “We look forward to cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia in the field of renewable energy and digital economy,” he said. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi welcomes Singapore Foreign Minister to Jakarta Palace Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

