Donald Trump tries to shake a witness's hand





Donald Trump approached Rhona Graff, his former personal assistant and a witness in his secret bribery trial, on Friday, shocking some people in the courtroom.

The jury heard testimony Friday afternoon from Graff, who worked for Trump for 34 years, from October 1987 to April 2021. During his testimony, Graff described Trump as a “thoughtful” boss, according to Katherine Fung of Newsweek, which covered the trial from inside the courtroom.

After Graff's testimony, Trump attempted to shake his hand, according to Fung. Prosecutors requested a side conversation with the judge before the next witness. The interaction left people in the courtroom confused, according to Fung, who was unable to see Graff's reaction.

Graff provided her testimony under a subpoena and was primarily used to verify case documents. She said the Trump Organization paid her lawyers. She testified that she and Trump talked business “99.9% of the time” but that he sometimes asked her about her family.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has accused Trump of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors say the The payment was intended to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about an affair she says she had with Trump.

Donald Trump attends his secret criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday. On Friday, he attempted to shake a witness's hand as she left court after testifying. Donald Trump attends his secret criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday. On Friday, he attempted to shake a witness's hand as she left court after testifying. Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the 34-count indictment and has denied having an affair with Daniels. He also said it was a case of election interference because he is running for president.

This is not the first interaction Trump has had with a witness at trial. David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, was the first witness called. At the end of his testimony Friday, he smiled at Trump.

Pecker's testimony centered on the “catch and kill” practice the tabloid used to suppress stories. Pecker testified that he had conversations with Trump about an affair with Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model. Trump initially said he wasn't paying for the articles because they usually came out anyway, but Michael Cohen, his lawyer, later asked Pecker to facilitate the purchase of the story so that it is never published.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to hush money payments from McDougal and Daniels, was described in Pecker's testimony as a key figure in executing deals intended to protect Trump's campaign from possible scandals.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of the trial, calling it a political witch hunt and complaining that it prevented him from celebrating his wife's birthday. His comments on Truth Social prompted Bragg to call for him to be held in contempt for violating an order of silence. Prosecutors want Trump to be fined $1,000 for each violation of the order and have outlined 14 potential violations.

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a hearing on the hush order violations for May 2.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-shake-witness-rhona-graf-hand-trial-1894769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos