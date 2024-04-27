IPL records from Narendra Modi Stadium before GT vs RCB | cricket.un





Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad [x.com] Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 45th match of the ongoing IPL 2024 season on Sunday, April 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:30 p.m. Before the match begins, let's take a look at the essential ground statistics at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL. Ground Stats of Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL

The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host its fifth match of the season. A total of nine matches will be hosted at this venue during IPL 2024, including the first qualifying and elimination matches. During the last match on this field, Gujarat Titans lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. So far, 31 matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 45.16% of them were won by the team that struck first, while 54.84% of them were won by the team that chased. Known for its batsman-friendly pitches, the stadium offers a unique challenge to bowlers. Early favorable seam conditions could influence the toss decision, potentially leading to the winner batting first. As the game progresses, the pitch should mature, offering some help to the spinners. IPL Stats from Narendra Modi Stadium

Matches: 31
Games won batting first: 14
Games won batting second: 17
Average total of first rounds: 170.10
Number of runs per over: 8.47
Counter operation: 27.11
Highest total recorded: 233/3 by GT against MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded: 89/10 by GT against DC in 2024

IPL record at Narendra Modi Stadium in last 10 matches

Matches: 10
Games won batting first: 4
Games won batting second: 6
Average score of first rounds: 181.7
Average winning score of first rounds: 192.2
Average power play score: 53.2
Average death score: 49.7

These statistics give us the idea that the Narendra Modi Stadium is a good batter-friendly pitch, and the average winning score in the first innings is 192.2 runs. The average power play run rate is 8.86 in the last ten games at this venue, while the average kill rate per run is 9.94. IPL 2024 Statistics

Matches: 4

Games won batting first: 1

Games won batting second: 3

Average first innings total: 155

Average second innings total: 156 Records of individual players at the Narendra Modi Stadium (IPL) Highest runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL (Top 5)

Shubman Gil: 833
Sai Sudarshan: 416
Ajinkya Rahane: 335
Wriddhiman Saha: 285
David Miller: 266

So, among the top scorers at the IPL's Narendra Modi Stadium, four players from Gujrat Titans will play in this match. Highest wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL (Top 5)

Mohit Sharma: 26
Mohammed Shami:

20
Rachid Khan: 17
Noor Ahmed: 10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 9

Among the biggest wicket-takers at the Narendra Modi Stadium, we will see Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed in action in this match. Best individual display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL

Highest individual score: 129 by Shubman Gill against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023 Best bowling figure: 5/10 by Mohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023

Team records at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL

GT vs RCB head to head at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL This will be the first match between these two teams on site. Gujarat Titans record at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL

Matches: 14
Won: 09
Lost: 05
No result: 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru record at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL This will be the first match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru at this IPL venue.

