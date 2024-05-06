Ukraine and trade tensions at the heart of the visit’s issues





President Emannuel Macron welcomes the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi-Jinping, to the Elysee Palace, on May 6, 2024. LAURENCE GEAI /MYOP FOR THE WORLD Xi Jinping has never visited kyiv and does not appear to intend to do so. The war in Ukraine should nevertheless dominate the tour that the Chinese president is preparing to make in Europe, while the conflict is bogged down, twenty-six months after the Russian invasion. The communist leader arrived on Sunday May 5 in the afternoon in France, where he is expected to stay two days before leaving for Serbia and Hungary. Welcomed at Orly airport by the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, Xi Jinping will be officially received on Monday morning at the Elysee Palace by the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for a series of interviews and an official ceremony at the Invalides. A state dinner will then be held to commemorate 60 years of relations between France and the People's Republic of China. The next day, the Macron and Xi couples will leave for the Hautes-Pyrnes, the department where a daughter of the Head of State lived, for a high-altitude stage at the Col du Tourmalet, presented by the Elyse as a personal sequence, with their wives, to create the framework for a frank and friendly exchange. In April 2023, China arranged a similar sequence Emmanuel Macron, Canton (Guangzhou), with a tea ceremony in the former residence of Xi Jinping's father, who was governor of Guangdong province. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Before Xi Jinping's visit to France, the thorny issue of human rights Add your selections Long uncertain, the tour program – the first in Europe since 2019 for Xi Jinping – was carefully negotiated: if the Elysee recognizes not being in control of the agenda From its host, Paris is satisfied to constitute the first stage of its trip, which affirms its predominance over Belgrade and Budapest, both close to Russia and open to Chinese influence on the continent. The arrival of the Chinese number on Tuesday evening in Serbia will coincide with the 25eanniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. Quite a symbol for a leader keen, like Vladimir Putin, to challenge the Atlantic Alliance and the presumed hegemony of the United States. Changing the Russian position It is not in China's interest today to have Russia destabilizing the international order () It is therefore necessary to work with [elle] to build peacewants to believe Emmanuel Macron, who affirms it in a weekly interview The Economist published Thursday May 2. It is to ask China to use its levers to change the Russian positionsays Elyse, without having too many illusions about the Chinese posture at a time when the war is getting bogged down, or even risks turning to the advantage of the Kremlin. You have 71.94% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

