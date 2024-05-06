Judge threatens jail if Donald Trump violates money hush order





Unlock Editors Digest for free

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan threatened to jail the former president if he continued to harass witnesses and jurors, after concluding that fines failed to deter the accused from violating several times a court-imposed silence order.

Judge Juan Merchan issued the latest warning by charging Trump with criminal contempt for the tenth time, following comments made online and in the media. The presumptive Republican nominee was fined $10,000 per violation, which is the maximum financial penalty allowed under New York state law.

Going forward, this court should consider prison sanctions, Mercan said Monday morning, addressing Trump directly. He added that it was the last thing I wanted to do.

There are many reasons why incarceration is truly the last resort for me, Merchan continued. The magnitude of the decision is not lost on me.

Under the relevant law, defendants charged with criminal contempt can be sent to jail for 30 days. However, the constitutional questions raised by the imprisonment of a presidential candidate have never been raised before, nor have the logistical arrangements for pretrial detention of a defendant traveling with a member of the Secret Service. no longer considered.

As he left the courtroom for the day, Trump suggested he would be willing to risk incarceration.

Our constitution is much more important than prison. It's not even close. I will make this sacrifice any day, he said.

Have your say

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Tell us how the 2024 US elections will affect you

Mercan's warning came as he found Trump guilty of criminal contempt following a television interview last month in which he claimed it was unfair that the jury was chosen from a region composed 95% Democrats. This comment not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these procedures, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and their loved ones, the judge concluded in a written order.

However, Merchan declined to hold Trump in contempt for three other comments that prosecutors said violated the order. Two media statements in which Trump attacked his former fixer and potential witness Michael Cohen may have been protected political speech made in response to political attacks, he wrote.

Trump's lawyers had argued that their client was only responding to vituperative attacks from Cohen, a vocal critic of the former president and an omnipresent media presence.

Merchan again agreed with Trump's defense team on a comment in which Trump said witness David Pecker, the former tabloid editor, had been very nice. The court cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the statement in question constituted a veiled threat to Mr. Pecker or other witnesses, Merchan wrote.

In his comments to Trump in court, Merchan left no doubt that he would not err on the side of leniency if new violations warranted a harsher response.

I can't allow [the violations] continue, he said. I did everything I could.

While in court on Monday, Trump again complained that Merchan had taken away [his] constitutional right to speak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/86e2a1da-1b86-46e9-88b4-9b2df57c6245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos