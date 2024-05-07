Will not tolerate foreign interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, Imran Khan's party tells US envoy





Islamabad, May 6 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed to have told US Ambassador to Pakistan that he would not tolerate foreign interference in internal affairs of the country, according to a press article on Monday.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan led a four-member delegation, also including party president Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hasan, who met US envoy Donald Blome in Islamabad on Monday, Geo reported News.

The PTI leader said the US ambassador, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had requested the meeting.

PTI general secretary Khan said he told the US ambassador that the party would not tolerate foreign interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.

The statement assumes significance as PTI founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Rawalpindis Adiala jail after his conviction in various cases, had earlier accused Washington of overthrowing his government in April 2022.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote that he said was organized by the United States in collusion with opposition parties at the time.

The encryption controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan – less than a month before his ouster in April 2022 – while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd , claiming that it was a cipher (a secret diplomatic message). message) from a foreign nation that had conspired with its political rivals to overthrow the PTI government.

Khan had alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu demanded his removal during a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed , according to the report.

However, Lu refuted the PTI founders' numerical conspiracy theory and called it a complete lie.

After months of allegations, the deposed prime minister turned his guns on former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, holding him responsible for the plot that resulted in his ouster, according to The report.

Speaking to reporters after today's meeting with the US Ambassador, Omar, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, said: Issues related to military courts and cases against PTI founder and other party leaders were discussed with the American envoy. In January this year, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years' imprisonment in the high-profile cryptograms case.

Omar said he informed the US ambassador that cases against their supporters and workers were being tried in military courts.

Issues related to the rule of law and the supremacy of the country's Constitution were also discussed at the meeting.

We have repeatedly said that these are internal issues in Pakistan. The PTI leader said he told the US ambassador that they wanted rule of law in the country as it would attract investments. PTI GSP AKJ GSP

