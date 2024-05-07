Judge threatens Trump with prison time: 5 takeaways from day 12 of Trump trial





Former President Trump faced a new threat Monday during his criminal trial in New York.

Judge Juan Merchan raised the possibility that he could send Trump to prison if he continues to violate the gag order.

Merchan warned of the possibility after fining Trump for the 10th time for violating the order, which prohibits the former president from attacking jurors, court officials and family members of judges, among others.

Trump complained about the silence, saying his rights were being violated.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. This is the first criminal trial of a former president.

Prosecutors' underlying argument is that Trump sought to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the latter part of the 2016 election campaign.

The money was intended to prevent Daniels from going public with her story of having sex with Trump about a decade earlier. The money was paid to Daniels by Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who was later reimbursed.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels or doing anything illegal.

Here are five takeaways from Monday's debates.

The specter of prison threatens Trump

Disputes over silence were at the heart of the trial drama.

Mercans' comments threatening Trump with jail time came as he levied an additional $1,000 fine on the former president. The ruling brings the total fines imposed on Trump in this case to $10,000.

Monday's initial decision could have been worse for Trump. The only instance in which Merchan found a violation was one of four comments by the former president that prosecutors marked.

But the judge also lamented that Trump's public comments about the trial, expressed in interviews and on social media, threaten to interfere with the just administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law.

I cannot allow this to continue, Merchan said.

The judge's written order stated that if appropriate and justified, further violations would be punishable by incarceration.

It is possible that imprisoning Trump will benefit him politically by further inciting his most fervent supporters.

For now, it was surprising to hear a former president directly threatened with prison time, regardless of the verdict in the case itself.

We learn more about secret payments

On Monday, new details about the mechanics of the refund payments were revealed.

This occurred during the testimony of Jeffrey McConney, the former corporate controller of the Trump Organization.

McConney pointed out that Cohen's reimbursement, which was paid in installments, initially came from a Trump trust and later from the former president's personal account. In total, of the $420,000 ultimately paid to Cohen, $105,000 came from the trust and $315,000 from Trump's personal funds.

As previously known, Cohen was reimbursed $420,000 for a $130,000 expense because the money was grossed up to include various taxes he would have to pay. A $60,000 bonus was also included.

Trump had been elected the 45th president by the time Cohen was reimbursed. Some of the personal checks had to be sent from New York to the White House for Trump's signature, McConney said.

On Monday, a second witness from the Trump Organization, Deborah Tarasoff, testified that the checks would be sent to Washington by FedEx and would return with Trump's signature, typically signed with a marker.

Trump's defense: what's the problem?

When the New York indictment was announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) 13 months ago, even some legal experts who disliked Trump feared the case would be questionable.

Trump's alleged offense only becomes a felony rather than a misdemeanor if it is committed in conjunction with another crime.

The prosecution's case here is that the alleged falsification of Trump's records was intended to help him win the 2016 election and therefore amounts to election interference. But the former president has not been charged with any violation of electoral law.

Additionally, Trump's team claims that the classification of payments to Cohen as legal expenses is fair and accurate and therefore there is no evidence to answer.

Trump's team may have made some progress on that front Monday with some rather scathing questions to McConney.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, got agreement from the former comptroller when he asked sharply whether the payments to lawyers constituted legal fees.

Bove also got McConney to agree that verbal agreements for legal representation may be a relevant detail, as McConney had earlier said he had never seen a written agreement for Cohen at the time.

A nod to “The Apprentice”

Monday's testimony included a detail reminiscent of Trump's hit reality TV show, NBC's The Apprentice.

McConney recalled how, in the 1980s, he went to Trump's office to be told you fired the phrase that would become a slogan.

Trump didn't actually want to get rid of McConney. But the future president was upset by his declining cash flow over the previous week.

Trump suggested that McConney could negotiate the bills down to prevent this from happening again.

Reporters in the courtroom said Trump seemed to like the story.

The prosecution gives two more weeks to present its arguments

Merchan insisted that the trial proceed as quickly as possible.

This seems to work so far. At the end of Monday's arguments, the prosecutor's team said they needed about two more weeks to present their case.

Trump complained to reporters immediately after the day's adjournment, saying it was too long, adding: “I thought they were going to be done with it today.”

In fact, the trial was widely expected to last about six weeks. He still seems generally on track for this period.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4647324-judge-threatens-trump-with-jail-time-five-takeaways-from-trump-trial-day-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos