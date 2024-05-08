Politics
China's Xi wants to woo his close ally, Hungary, by investing more – Euractiv
During the last leg of his European tour in Hungary, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to strengthen his ties with Budapest, his closest ally within the European Union, on Wednesday May 8.
After Paris, Xi's visits to Belgrade and now Budapest are significantly less politically sensitive for China, with both countries sharing Beijing's distrust of a US-dominated world order.
Xi's visit to Hungary will also be an attempt to reverse the growing situation sour attitudesEastern European countries towards Beijing after its diplomatic efforts in the region faced a diplomatic blow in recent years.
Seen from Beijing, Budapest could play the role of a bridge between China and Europe in the coming months.
The Chinese Ambassador to Hungary, Gong Tao,said that Beijing expects the Hungarian EU Presidency to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China and to encourage other EU countries to do the same.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, for his part, wants to use Beijing's visit as a counterweight to pressure from Brussels. Since coming to power, he has continued to push for an “opening to the East” in the country’s foreign policy.
In 2015, Hungary was the first EU member to join China's new “Silk Road” project, making it an important trade and transport gateway for Beijing to Europe.
Last October, Orbn attended a summit on Xi's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing, while all other European counterparts stayed away, and Italy removed from the format shortly after.
As part of the BRI initiative, Chinese loans are financing the expansion of a rail link between Hungary and Serbia to create a connection with the Greek port of Piraeus, majority-owned by Chinese shipping company Cosco.
Electric vehicles take center stage
Xi will also use his visit to announce new investments, which comes at the right time for Hungary, as Budapest's economy has not benefited from EU funds blocked due to rule of law violations.
While China attracted the most foreign direct investment (FDI) to Hungary in 2020 and 2023, Chinese companies continue to invest in Hungary on a large scale.
In January, the world's largest producer of electric vehicles, with Chinese capital BYD, announced that it would establish its first European production plant in southern Hungary in addition to its electric bus manufacturing site, opened in 2016.
The relationship between BYD and Hungary will likely be driven by economic rather than geopolitical considerations. Several Chinese electric vehicles have expressed interest in manufacturing in Europe to better understand the European market and circumvent trade tariffs. Japanese automakers followed a similar strategy in Europe in the 1980s.
Other Chinese manufacturers are considering building factories in Spain, the United Kingdom and Poland.
The disruptive shift to electric cars has given new Chinese producers the opportunity to enter the lucrative car manufacturing sector, as European automakers struggle to compete with their own electric offerings.
The European Commission has launched a high-profile investigation into Chinese electric vehicle producers. If the investigation concludes that these companies received unfair support from their governments, the EU could impose additional tariffs on Chinese cars imported into the bloc.
However, these tariffs may not be enough to protect European car manufacturers. A recent study concluded that Chinese manufacturers enjoy such a cost advantage over their European rivals that a 50% tariff would be necessary to deter imports of Chinese cars.
European governments could therefore be more receptive to Chinese production on their territory, given the competitive weakness of their national car manufacturers.
“Pro-peace camp”
Beyond trade and investment, Russia's war in Ukraine and China's peace plan are expected to be among the other major topics on the agenda.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said Budapest welcomes Beijing's proposed peace plan above all because it exists and also because it concerns peace, adding that “China is undoubtedly one of the strongest states in the pro-peace camp which continues to emphasize the importance of peace.
There is complete consensus between us on this issue, which is why the possibility of creating peace will be an important topic on the negotiating agenda,” he said.
[Edited by Alice Taylor]
Find out more with Euractiv
Subscribe now to our newsletter European elections decoded
|
Sources
2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/eu-china/news/chinas-xi-to-woo-close-ally-hungary-with-more-investment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's Xi wants to woo his close ally, Hungary, by investing more – Euractiv
- Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology as Israel moves into Rafah
- Electricity from clean sources reaches 30% of the global total
- I.D. man shot and killed by subway security guard at Hollywood station
- Head coaches talk about the future of G5 football
- Department of Defense talent and industry partnerships are key to leveraging innovation > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- CHAIRPERSON: We are carefully observing the model of the three waters for the future
- Ukraine has been hit by a “massive” attack on its energy network BBC News
- M6.2 earthquake hits Vanuatu Islands – CGTN
- Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump using Kendrick Lamar's 'euphoria'
- Attack on Turkish imam in Jerusalem reveals Erdogan government's policy of radicalization
- Britain kicks out Russian diplomat, brands him a spy