Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan refuses to apologize for May 9 riots.





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to apologize for the unprecedented May 9 riots, a day after the army ruled out any dialogue with his party unless it publicly apologizes for the violence unprecedented.

Khan, who spoke to the media on Wednesday after the trial in the Al Qadir corruption case at Adiala Prison, which cost 190 million pounds, also said he was ready to face an investigation into the sit-in organized by his Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf party. 2014, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Asked if he would apologize for the violent protest on May 9, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said no, saying he was in detention at the time and that he was not aware of these protests, the report adds.

I condemned the incidents of May 9 before (former) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, he added.

The former prime minister said he became aware of the protests when he appeared before the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial.

Khan has been in jail since August last year after being jailed in several cases ranging from corruption to breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The PTI founder was responding to a question related to the press conference of the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, in which he asked “those involved in the violent protests of May 9 to apologise” and avoid the politics of anarchy before engaging in dialogue.

The chief military spokesperson also ruled out any dialogue with those who attacked military installations.

He also declared that the accused and the perpetrators of the acts of May 9 should be punished in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Referring to DG ISPR's statement linking dialogue with apology, the deposed prime minister said: If you don't want to talk then don't, I request for dialogues to be held for the sake of Pakistan.

Khan said he was not interested in making a deal nor did he want to go abroad and flee the country.

The May 9 chaos was led by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, sparked by the arrest of their leader in an alleged corruption case.

Khan's party workers vandalized a dozen military installations including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Air Base and ISI building in Faisalabad after the cricketer's arrest became a politician in a corruption case.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Following the May 9 violence last year, Khan and hundreds of his party colleagues are on trial in several cases, including one under the strict Official Secrets Act, in connection with the violent demonstrations.

Published on 09 May 2024, 09:20 IST

Published on 09 May 2024, 09:20 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/former-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-refuses-to-tender-apology-over-may-9-riots-3015405

