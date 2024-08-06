Kamala Harris Gets the One Thing Donald Trump Needs: Attention





This is an excerpt adapted from the August 4 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Kamala Harris could announce her running mate at any time, with the vice president expected to reveal her choice before their first rally together in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

But the fact is that, whatever her choice, the announcement of her choice will only give Harris' campaign even more momentum.

The vice president has already held a series of high-energy rallies, including one last week in Atlanta with Megan Thee Stallion, where the rapper coined the phrase Hotties for Harris. She has also brought in campaign veterans like David Plouffe, Stephanie Cutter, Jennifer Palmieri and Mitch Stewart to bolster an already seasoned team.

The money continues to flow at a furious pace. Harris’ campaign said this week that it raised a record $310 million in July. She’s also leading in the polls. Harris has a one-point lead over Donald Trump nationally, and the two are neck and neck in key battleground states, according to a new CBS News poll.

What is also clear is that all the attention on Harris is driving Trump a little crazy.

What is also clear is that all the attention on Harris is driving Trump a little crazy and he is twisting himself into a pretzel as a result.

At his rally in Atlanta on Saturday, Trump made some very strange remarks, including congratulating President Vladimir Putin on the historic prisoner exchange that freed American citizens from Russia.

He has also repeatedly criticized Georgia's popular and heavily Republican governor, Brian Kemp, for his lack of loyalty. Despite their controversial past and the fact that Kemp did not support Trump in the primaries, the governor has reportedly been open to running with the former president this fall. However, after Trump's latest comments, that is unlikely to happen.

Like I said, it turns into a weird pretzel.

Earlier Saturday, before sending congratulations to a dictator and attacking a popular member of his own party, Trump made another act of self-sabotage by withdrawing from a debate he had already agreed to participate in.

Trump has now announced that he will not attend the planned debate without an audience on ABC News on September 10. Instead, he has proposed a debate on Fox News a week earlier with a full audience.

Let’s just think about this for a moment: Trump said he wouldn’t participate in a debate he had already agreed to participate in unless it turned into a MAGA rally with Fox moderators. Got it.

This is what it looks like when one candidate has the wind in his sails and the other doesn't know what to do.

Harris quickly called out the former president: “It’s interesting how any moment, any place becomes a specific moment, a specific safe space.”

As someone who has worked on campaigns, I can tell you exactly what it's like: what it looks like when one candidate has momentum and the other has no idea what to do.

Here's what's happening: Harris is going to continue to be in the spotlight for a while. Her vice presidential pick is coming, she's going to hold rallies with her running mates in all the key states next week, and a few weeks later we'll have the Democratic National Convention.

And Trump is going to hate every second of this because he loves the attention. As a result, he’s going to become increasingly outrageous and deranged. That means we’re likely to see even more vile racist attacks, like the one Trump did in Chicago when he questioned the vice president’s racial identity.

But there is good news: Harris appears ready to respond to these attacks.

She told a crowd in Houston that Trump's comments were just another example of the same old show and that the American people deserved better.

Harris is not concerned about herself, but about the people she represents.

“The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not react with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us, but are a vital source of our strength,” Harris continued.

It’s sort of the perfect answer to all of this, to the racist attacks, to the wild rallies, to the debate games: it’s more of the same, and America deserves better. Harris isn’t doing this for herself. She’s doing this for the people she represents.

Not a bad message if you ask me.

