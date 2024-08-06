Trump Appears on Adin Ross's Feed as Part of Gen Z Pivot





Adin Ross isn’t a name you’d expect to see pop up in a conversation about the 2024 presidential election. Ross, 23, is a Twitch streamer who rose to fame for playing NBA 2K online with LeBron James’ son before being banned from the platform after repeatedly using slurs. As he’s gained notoriety, the Gen Z streamer has become more conservative, hanging out with Andrew Tate and hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his stream.

It was the platform Donald Trump chose for his first media hit of the week. On the live-streaming service Kick, where Ross has hosted his stream since being removed from Twitch, Trump came out for 50 Cents Many Men to the applause of a small audience in a room at Mar-a-Lago where cameras were set up. Do you know what live streaming is? Ross asked Trump.

Trump responded more or less, “It’s the new wave.” During the hour-plus interview, Trump delivered his usual speech. Ross, a little overwhelmed by events, couldn’t contribute to the conversation beyond a few lines like “It’s really sad to think about it” and “Fuck, it’s crazy to think about it.” Trump did manage to address a few lines to the young audience listening to him. “Young people tend to be Democrats,” he said, but unlike in previous elections, the country can’t wait 50 years for that demographic shift. “Move over now, all you young people,” he told the 450,000 people listening. Ross, feeling generous, gifted Trump a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck covered entirely in MAGA vinyl. He forced Trump, in his own home, to meet with other guys whose job it is to play video games. In the parking lot next to Trump's new car, they did the weird little Trump hand dance.

It was an interesting choice for Trump to appear on an Edgelord gamer stream at a time when his campaign desperately needs to shift momentum in his favor. But Republicans have been gravitating toward the conservative-leaning podcast demo by and for Gen Z guys for some time now. Last week, vice presidential candidate JD Vance appeared on a podcast with the Nelk Boys, a group of Canadian influencers who rose to fame by pulling Jackass-style pranks and partying hard; they’ve since become a staple for Republican politicians trying to market themselves to young frat-boy voters. (During his hour with hosts Steiny and Kyle Forgeard, Vance discussed Trump’s call announcing that he would be his next VP pick when his son wanted to talk to him about Pokémon. “Shut up for 30 seconds about Pikachu,” Vance quipped, unpleasantly, telling his son. “This is the most important phone call of my life. Please, just let me take this phone call.”) Trump himself appeared on the Nelk Boys podcast in 2022 in an episode that YouTube removed because Trump went on a rant about false claims of election fraud, which violated the company’s policy.

Trump has yet to reprise his Nelk Boys appearance, but it appears the Canadian group whose videos include “We Corrupted an Amish Person!” and “Andrew Tate Stole Our Girl at the Club!” will reportedly be making more. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Nelk Boys were involved in a $20 million PAC called Send the Vote. The group will target the growing movement of young people across this country rallying behind a pro-freedom, pro-America agenda, its business partner told the Journal. The events include voter registration drives at sporting events and Ultimate Fighting Championship-adjacent parties where attendees must prove they’re registered to vote in order to participate. For what it’s worth, UFC president Dana White appears to be the common thread between Trump and these young conservative men hosting talk shows. Shout-out to Dana, Ross said Monday. There is no one like him, Trump added.

It’s too early to tell whether this plan will succeed in mobilizing young male voters who might gravitate toward the Republican Party. But at least Donald Trump seems to be having fun so far. This summer, he was able to play golf live with 30-year-old pro Bryson DeChambeau and talked about the world of combat sports with YouTuber and aspiring wrestling star Logan Paul. As many have noted, his video with Paul was one of the only times we’ve seen Trump seriously laugh in a long time.

