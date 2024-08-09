Donald Trump Continues Attack on Brian Kemp as Top Georgia Republicans Seek Peace





As to whether their fractured relationship can be repaired, Trump did not offer an answer: “I hope we can repair it, but if we don't, the people are the people and they will vote.”

It comes as a new poll by a bipartisan firm showed a deadlocked race in Georgia between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris and highlighted Kemps' high approval ratings in Georgia.

Trump reignited their long-running fight at his Atlanta rally on Saturday, when he again blamed the second-term governor for his 2020 defeat and criticized Kemp's wife, Marty, for refusing to endorse him.

Credits: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Since then, top Republicans have been forced to confront a political dilemma they thought was behind them, as they face new questions about how they can support Trump even as he attacks the state's top Republican.

The Trump-Kemp drama is nothing new, but it died down after Kemp defeated Trump's Republican rookie pick in 2022 and beat Democrat Stacey Abrams a few months later.

Now, that phenomenon is resurfacing at a delicate moment for Republicans, as Democrats grow increasingly optimistic about winning Georgia for a second straight race for the White House.

Kemp, for his part, has remained mum on the subject, except for a terse message urging Trump to focus on Harris rather than stoking the once-simmering feud. He is expected to address the infighting at an event Friday hosted by conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

But for much of the year, Kemp has taken steps to calm tempers. Although he reluctantly acknowledged casting a blank ballot in Georgia’s presidential primary this year, he has said he will vote for Trump in November and has pledged to mobilize his resources to help the Republican Party.

Trump's latest attacks on Kemp have undermined efforts by leading state Republicans to portray Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her new running mate, as too liberal and out of touch with Georgia.

At a Trump campaign event in Buckhead on Thursday, Jones downplayed the current disagreement.

“I'm very good friends with the governor and the president. And while I always want my friends to stay friends, that's not always the case,” Jones said.

“Governor Kemp is in his second term. He will not be running for president in November,” Jones said. “The battle is over the presidential race. That’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Yet when asked about Trump's attacks, Jones did not deny that they were a growing headache for the campaign, although he sounded optimistic.

“These things, we wish they didn't happen and they do sometimes happen during campaigns,” the lieutenant governor said. “And the good news is we have an opportunity to bridge the gap that exists between our two leaders.”

Top Republicans have good reason to rush to heal their internal divisions. Several leading election analysts this week classified Georgia as a swing state, citing the changing political terrain after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

And a new poll by the bipartisan team of Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research, released Thursday, showed the race between Harris and Trump in Georgia is within the margin of error.

The same poll also underscores why Trump’s fight with Kemp is so risky. The governor is more popular than Trump and all other politicians surveyed, with 61% of respondents approving of his job performance, compared to about a third who do not.

Credits: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

