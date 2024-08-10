First thing: Harris, Trump agree to televised debate | US News





Good morning.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off for the first time on September 10 in a highly anticipated televised debate on ABC, the network confirmed Thursday, as Harris continues to gain ground, leaving the Trump campaign in a quandary.

The vice president told reporters in Michigan she was looking forward to it as Trump held a rambling, hour-long news conference at Mar-a-Lago. Harris, a former prosecutor known for her pragmatic questioning in Senate hearings, won praise for her performance in the 2020 vice presidential debate, in which she refused to allow Mike Pence to speak louder than her.

What did Trump say at the press conference? Trump attacked Harris and falsely claimed that no one was killed in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He got upset about the comparison of crowd sizes and said he wanted to hold three debates. Earlier, Trump had suggested he would pull out of the September 10 debate that had been previously scheduled with Joe Biden before the latter withdrew from his re-election campaign.

What are the polls saying? While Biden has lagged Trump in key battleground states, Harris has gained ground, particularly after announcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. An Ipsos poll released Thursday gave Harris a 42% lead over Trump to 37%, compared with a Reuters/Ipsos poll from July 22-23 that gave her a 37% lead to Trump’s 34%.

How has the Trump campaign responded to Kamala Harris’s rise? The concerns have created fractures within Trumpworld, with some Maga allies criticizing Trump’s political advisers for trying to portray Kamala Harris as more progressive than she is and launching Willie Horton-style attacks, inspired by old Republican methods, suggesting that she is directly responsible for crimes committed by some migrants.

One person killed by tornadoes caused by Tropical Storm DebbyA high school in Wilson County, North Carolina, was damaged by a tornado. Photograph: Christopher Long/AP

Tropical Storm Debby hit North Carolina, bringing heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes that flattened homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a briefing that the state has mobilized more National Guard troops and added additional vehicles that could rescue people in the event of flooding.

How many people have died from Tropical Storm Debby? At least seven people have died from the storm, which made its first landfall Monday morning on Florida's Gulf Coast. Debby made a second landfall in South Carolina early Thursday, and more flooding is expected in North and South Carolina before the storm leaves those states.

Attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi rebel group have put a vital global shipping route at risk. Photograph: Luke Dray/Getty Images

Three suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted an oil tanker in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea. Follow here for more live coverage of the Middle East crisis.

Wall Street had its best trading day in nearly two years, recovering most of the losses suffered earlier this week during a wave of selling triggered by U.S. economic fears.

The US Supreme Court's ruling on immunity is expected to delay by another month the prosecution of Trump over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

A 57-year-old woman was found dead and entangled in machinery in a baggage handling area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Stat of the day: Seniors account for more than a quarter of homeless deaths in Los AngelesThousands of seniors have died while homeless in Los Angeles over the past decade. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

An analysis of public records by the Guardian found that residents aged 60 and over accounted for more than a quarter of all homeless deaths in Los Angeles over the past 10 years. More than 3,000 of the 11,500 people who died while homeless in Los Angeles County between 2014 and 2023 were elderly, highlighting the vulnerability of elderly residents in one of the most expensive regions in the US. Of the 3,000 homeless elderly who died, 221 were aged 75 and over, including dozens of people in their 80s and two people aged 92.

Don't miss: Extreme heat in Texas state prisonsProtesters outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin are demanding air conditioning in Texas state prisons. Photograph: Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images

As extreme heat becomes a part of daily summer life in the United States due to the climate crisis, inmates in the Texas prison system are suing the state Department of Criminal Justice over the lack of air conditioning in the state's prisons after several people died whose relatives say they died from overheating.

Texas prisoners are being cooked to death, reads the first line of the complaint, which accuses the state of subjecting inmates to cruel and unusual punishments prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

“You would be arrested if you treated a dog that way,” testified lead plaintiff Bernie Tiede, who told the court he had a stroke last year while in a jail without air conditioning.

or this: Running in America's Worst AirDenver is the city with the most air pollution in the United States. Photograph: Thomas Peipert/AP

Denver, Colorado, has long been ranked among the nation’s most athletic cities, drawing runners, hikers, bikers and climbers. But the city is also often the most polluted in the United States, due to a weather phenomenon called the “inversion effect,” in which cold air on the ground is trapped by a layer of warm air above, preventing air pollution from drifting skyward. That, combined with a population boom that has led to more traffic jams and wildfire smoke that shrouds the city in thick fog, often makes America’s most athletic city an unhealthy place to exercise.

The natural runner's high that I and dozens of other Denver runners seek can be altered when I take deep breaths of polluted air, leaving my lungs heavy, my throat burning, and my head dizzy, as if I've spent the last hour sucking on the exhaust of a big rig, writes Josiah Hesse.

Climate Check: How Gridded Geothermal Energy Could Change CitiesGeothermal energy is one energy source that engineers can harness. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Geothermal energy is a massive source of energy that flows through the ground beneath the feet of Americans across the country. Major utility companies are now starting to look for ways to harness it as a source of heating or cooling for homes.

A few months ago, Eversource Energy commissioned the nation's first networked geothermal district, operated by a utility in Framingham, Massachusetts, by running pipes through boreholes about 600 to 700 feet deep, where the rock temperature is consistently 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Through these pipes, a mixture of water and propylene glycol (a food additive that functions here as an antifreeze) is pumped to absorb this geothermal energy before flowing to 31 residential buildings and five commercial buildings, where all-electric heat pumps use the liquid to heat or cool a space.

Last thing: Chaos returns to the United StatesCalifornia has deployed all diplomatic means to welcome two new pandas. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Panda diplomacy is back in the United States for the first time in 21 years, with the arrival of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo amid much fanfare and pomp. Yun Chuan is a nearly five-year-old male panda described by the zoo as gentle, kind and adorable, and Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female panda described by the zoo as a sweet and witty introvert with a cute round face and big ears.

The Chinese government has loaned its giant pandas to zoos around the world for decades, but has stopped renewing its loans to the United States due to deteriorating relations between the two countries. Only four other giant pandas currently live in the United States, all at Zoo Atlanta.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping said last year that he was willing to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation. In addition to Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in San Diego, the Smithsonian National Zoo is set to welcome a new pair of pandas by the end of the year, after its last bears returned to China last November.

