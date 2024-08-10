“White Britons will become a minority by 2070”

White Britons will be a minority by 2070 and it is not racist to be worried about this trend, political commentator Matt Goodwin has claimed.

Speaking to Steve Edginton on GB News, the leading pollster said it was important to significantly reduce the rate at which migrants are entering the country.

He called for an end to mass immigration and for multiculturalism because the status quo is not working for millions of people. Underlying what we see on the streets is a strong public concern about the decline of the majority group, he said.

Matt Goodwin worries about demographic change GB NEWS / PA We have seen that the proportion of white British people has declined sharply over the last thirty years. In many areas we have seen white British people become a minority, particularly in schools. This fuels serious concerns about what the majority group in the country will look like.

This is where I differ from the left. People on the left will say that fears about the decline of the future majority ethnic group are racist. I would argue that concern about the loss of the familiar is not the same as aversion to what is perceived as foreign. Many people will feel they are losing what is familiar to them due to the decline of the majority ethnic group. As I said earlier, the percentage of people born outside the UK who now live in the UK is 17 per cent. Looking at future trends, this phenomenon is only going to accelerate. White Britons are predicted to become a minority by around 2070.

Matt Goodwin joins Steve Edginton on GB News GB NEWS Some forecasts suggest it will be a little sooner. Over the next 12 years, by 2036, the government's own forecasts suggest we will have around 6.5 million more people arriving in Britain. 6.1 million of these are due to immigration. Immigration will be responsible for 90% of our population growth over the next decade. Keir Starmer is under pressure to tackle immigration, and former prime minister Boris Johnson has accused him of being deaf to public concerns. In his weekly column in the Daily Mail, Johnson highlighted Starmer's decision to halt the Rwanda deportation plan.

