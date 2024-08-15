



Qiushi Magazine Publishes Xi Jinping's Clarifications on Deepening Reforms in Pursuit of China's Modernization

Clarifications on the decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on deepening reforms more comprehensively in pursuit of China's modernization, made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, president of the country and chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, will be published on August 16 in the 16th issue of Qiushi magazine, the flagship periodical of the Party Central Committee. The Chinese leader stressed that reform planning and arrangements centered on the CPC's major task are the Party's successful experience in carrying out reform and opening up. Based on practical experience and actual needs, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided to deliberate on comprehensively deepening reform in pursuit of China's modernization at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, based on the following considerations. First, it is urgent to gather the people's support and strength to accomplish the Party's central task in the new journey of the new era. Second, it is urgent to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and promote the modernization of the national governance system and capabilities. Third, it is urgent to promote high-quality development and better adapt to the change of the major contradiction in our society. Fourth, the urgency of coping with major risks and challenges and promoting the long-term and stable development of the Party and state causes. “We have had a clear understanding of the following points in particular when drafting the Decision,” Xi Jinping stressed. First, synthesize and apply the valuable experience accumulated since the beginning of reform and opening up, especially in comprehensively deepening reform in the new era, define the principles to be followed and persist in the right policy direction. Second, plan to further deepen reform by focusing on promoting China's modernization and implementing the strategic plans formulated at the 20th National Congress of the Party, in addition to focusing on solving problems. Third, address key issues and highlight the reform of systems and mechanisms and reforms of strategic and overall significance, and stress the leading role of economic system reform and the leading role of reform. Fourth, adhere to the supremacy of the people, planning and promoting reforms based on the overall, fundamental and long-term interests of the Chinese people. Fifth, strengthen synergy and integration, and strengthen overall planning and systematic reform arrangements so that restructuring in all sectors can benefit from highly effective collaboration and coordination. Xi Jinping said the draft decision, which mainly aims to achieve socialist modernization by 2035, mainly outlines major reform measures for the next five years. The content configuration follows the following features. First, emphasize the leading role of economic system reform. Second, attach importance to building systems and mechanisms that support innovation in all areas. Third, pay attention to reform in all aspects. Fourth, emphasize coordination between development and security. Fifth, emphasize strengthening the Party's leadership in reform. Translation: Zhao Yan Review: Denise Melo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portuguese.cri.cn/2024/08/15/ARTIrSi79vZLBDYvtkfZMqpb240815.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos