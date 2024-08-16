Donald Trump is losing his mind





Here’s my question: Is there anyone in the Republican Party who has the presence of mind and political courage to emulate the Democrats? Persuading Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race was difficult and painful for everyone involved. Not least for Biden himself.

Yet Biden’s age-related infirmities were nothing compared to those of Republican nominee Donald Trump. Prone to stumbling over words and intermittent forgetfulness, Biden seemed unlikely to carry the burden of the presidency for another term. Yet, faced with political reality, he acted appropriately. History will remember it as one of its finest hours.

Trump, on the other hand, has completely gone off the rails. An apparent combination of senile dementia and mental illness has rendered him completely unfit for public office. To put it bluntly, the man has lost his marbles. He can no longer follow the plot or distinguish fantasy from reality. Perhaps surviving an assassination attempt has affected him, but it seems the prospect of losing an election to a black woman is beyond his morbid ego.

What other explanation could there be for the candidates' wacky obsession with the size of the crowds drawn to Kamala Harris' campaign rallies?

Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? Trump wrote in one of his insane posts on Truth Social. There was no one on the plane, and she did it by artificial intelligence, and showed a massive crowd of so-called followers, BUT THEY DON'T EXIST!

A maintenance worker at a Michigan airport reportedly told Trump about a fake crowd photo, but there was no one there, which was later confirmed by the reflection in the mirror finish of the vice-presidential plane.

She's a CHEATER, he continued.

By now, almost everyone with a working television has seen the footage of Harris’ campaign’s arrival in Detroit, which drew about 15,000 voters to the airport in a very short time. No need for fake photos. The rally was live-streamed on C-Span, for heaven’s sake.

The Republican candidate then boasted about the huge crowds that are expected to attend his public appearances. The crowd that gathered outside the White House on January 6, 2021, far outnumbered the crowd that heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous I Have a Dream speech in 1963!

Yet another ridiculous fabrication. In reality, over a quarter of a million people gathered on the Washington Mall to hear Dr. King deliver his speech during the Kennedy administration. That’s at least five times the number of people who gathered outside the White House to hear Trump complain about his 2020 election loss.

You wouldn’t think the former president would want to remind people of January 6, except that he now claims that the shameful event caused no deaths. History reports that four people died after the mob Trump had urged to fight like hell stormed the Capitol.

Indeed, the entire Trump campaign has become a bizarre spectacle that challenges all but the most misguided members of the MAGA political cult to answer the question that comedian Richard Pryor once memorably posed: “Who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying eyes?”

But what really made headlines at Trump's near-hallucinatory press conference last weekend was an absurd story involving an imaginary helicopter ride that was calculated to shame Harris for hobnobbing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Asked by a helpful reporter whether Harris' political career had been helped by her relationship with Brown, Trump responded with a tall tale about an apocryphal helicopter crash that everyone supposedly involved claims never happened.

“I know Willie Brown very well,” Trump responded. “I actually went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe that was the end. We were in a helicopter going somewhere together, and we had an emergency landing. It wasn’t a pleasant landing. And Willie, he was a little worried. So I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven’t seen him in years. But he’s told me some terrible things about him… But he played a big part in what happened to Kamala…” [M]maybe he changed his mind, but he wasn't really a fan of her at that point.

Not a single syllable of this is true. Brown insists he was never in a helicopter with Trump and never badmouthed Harris. Trump himself was in a helicopter crash in New Jersey in 1990. Harris was in her 20s at the time, a young prosecutor who had not yet dated Brown. Another black California politician, Los Angeles City Councilman Nate Holden, was on board. Now 95, Holden believes Trump couldn’t tell him from Brown.

Mental health professionals call this kind of phenomenon “confabulation,” a mixture of real memories and fantasies. It's common among patients who are descending into dementia.

But Trump has always been a world-class liar.

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of The Hunting of the President.

Send your letters to [email protected]

Get our opinion pieces delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2024/08/16/donald-trump-mental-issues-lost-his-marbles-republicans-kamala-harris-helicopter-ride-gene-lyons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos