Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by just one point among men: poll





Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by just one point among men, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Outward Intelligence between August 11 and 15, shows that 46% of men support Trump, compared to 45% for Harris.

Among women, Harris had a 13-point lead, with 53 percent to Trump's 40 percent.

The poll was conducted among 1,858 potential voters and had a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percent.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign by email for comment.

Those numbers could surprise the Trump campaign, which typically has a lead over Harris among men.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in North Carolina. Trump has just a one-point lead over Harris among men, according to a new poll. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in North Carolina. Trump has just a one-point lead over Harris among men, according to a new poll. Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

For example, the latest New York Times-Siena College poll, conducted between August 5 and 9 among 1,973 likely voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, showed Trump with a 14-point lead over Harris among men, with 52 percent to her 39 percent.

Among women, Harris had a 21-point lead, with 56 percent of the vote to Trump's 35 percent.

Polls have also shown Trump with a lead among men nationally, including the latest New York Times-Siena College national poll, conducted July 22-24, which showed Trump with a 17-point lead among men, with 56 percent to his opponent's 39 percent.

Among women, Harris leads by 14 points, with 55% of the vote to Trump's 41%. The poll was conducted among 1,142 likely voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

However, other recent polls have shown Harris eroding Trump's lead among men. The latest ActiVote poll, conducted between August 7 and 14, showed Trump with a 10-point lead among men, while Harris had a 13-point lead among women.

The latest polls from The Economist, YouGov and the Pew Research Center, conducted between August 5 and 13, showed Trump with an even narrower lead, of just 5 points among men, while Harris had an 8 to 9 point lead among women.

Men are generally more likely than women to lean Republican. In 2016, Trump won by 11 points with men, while Hillary Clinton won by 15 points with women, according to the Pew Research Center. But 2021 Gallup poll data analyzed by the Survey Center on American Life showed that 44% of women ages 18 to 29 identified as progressive, compared with 25% of men.

However, the 2020 election saw Democrats gain ground among men, who were tied between Trump and Biden, according to Pew. At the same time, Trump won a slightly larger share of the women's vote, winning 44%.

Pundits have predicted that Democrats could gain again among men this year, especially since the Minnesota governor, a former football coach who served in the military, is on the list.

Walz “has a lot of the qualities of a traditional man,” and that will help Democrats reach out to white men, Jackson Katz, Ph.D., an author and expert on gender-based violence prevention education, told Newsweek, adding that Walz “destroys” the idea for Republicans that “real men” vote GOP.

But even before Walz was on the list, Harris had support from men, with more than 180,000 people attending a “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call in July. The group raised $4 million for Harris’ campaign, organizers said.

The group's organizer, Mark Greene, an author who writes about masculinity, said in the event description that the group aims to support Harris' candidacy by countering the Republican Party, which he said represents a culture that “has placed white men at the top of a culture of masculinity based on intimidation and rigid dominance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-kamala-harris-men-poll-1940150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos