Speaking with supporters at Trump's event in Wilkes-Barre Township





Renee White said she heard gunshots go over her head in Butler last month.

White didn't immediately know what happened, but she wasn't afraid when gunfire erupted at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump as he sought to return to the White House.

She focused on the man she believes will “save” America: Trump.

“I never sat down. I wanted to make sure he was OK,” the North Carolina resident said. “It wasn't until I heard the Secret Service talking that I knew it was real, that something had happened.”

White now follows Trump to every rally she can, even if it means traveling 14 hours from her home in Newland, North Carolina, to Wilkes-Barre Township, where Trump was scheduled to speak later Saturday.

“We’re fighting for our country, yes. It means a lot to me. I need it for my kids and my grandkids,” said White, who lined up outside Mohegan Arena at 5:30 a.m. for the event, where Trump was not scheduled to speak until late afternoon.

White, who said she was scheduled to meet Trump at the rally, was surrounded by a crowd of her supporters, many of whom also traveled great distances to hear her speak.

Isabelle Weiss

/

WVIA News | Reporting for America

A motorcyclist holds a Donald Trump banner along Highland Park Boulevard Saturday morning near Mohegan Arena ahead of the former president's rally later in the day.

Fears of Communism

Karen Drums of Bucks County is grateful to see Trump back in Pennsylvania after the July assassination attempt.

God saved his life, and he has a lot of confidence that he's safe here, and we really appreciate that tenacity and courage, Drums said.

Drums and her husband, Donald Thomas, a truck mechanic, have been attending Trump rallies since 2016. They attended Saturday's event with their church pastor.

Lydia McFarlane

/

WVIA News

Donald Thomas, 77, a truck mechanic, and his wife Karen Drums, 67, left their Bucks County home at 6 a.m. to attend Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Wilkes-Barre Township. The couple said they have been attending Trump rallies since he first ran for president in 2016.

They are both unhappy with President Joe Biden's administration and have urged other voters to think about the state of the nation when making their choice at the polls.

Are you happy with the way our country is right now? Drums asked. Are you happy with the price of groceries, your electric bill, the fentanyl crisis, what your kids are learning in school? Are you happy? Tell me one thing that you're happy with right now.

Drums had this message for undecided voters: If you don't vote for Trump, then we'll be living in a communist country, and you won't like it.

Alexandre Monelli

/

WVIA News

The man in the pink shirt, left, was told he couldn't bring a plastic skeleton wearing a President Joe Biden mask into Mohegan Arena for Trump's rally on Saturday.

Crowd Size Comparison

Josh Visga is originally from Michigan, but he follows the Trump campaign across the country in a Trump-themed RV. Along the way, he works to promote get-out-the-vote initiatives in support of Trump and the Republican Party.

Visga said he admired Trump's tenacity.

He carries the weight of the world on him because he understands what's at stake here, and all those who have come to try to crush him, Visga said, praising the energy among supporters at Trump rallies.

This energy has attracted supporters not only from across the country, but from around the world.

Kevin Jang traveled from South Korea to meet with Trump in Pennsylvania. He said he had followed Trump to Georgia and Montana, and didn't see himself stopping anytime soon. He introduced himself as a member of the National Movement for Strengthening the Republic of Korea-United States Alliance (ROK-US Alliance).

Although Jang cannot vote in the United States, he is driven by political and historical reasons to follow Trump.

Politically, we know that under Biden's presidency, two wars have broken out, one in Russia and one in the Middle East. And we fear that if this continues, Kamala Harris will not be the only victim. [Harris] “If the American president comes to power, there will be another world war,” Jang said. And historically, 70 years ago, there was the Korean War and hundreds of thousands of Americans came… to fight for South Korea.

By being in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday to hear Trump speak, Jang said he felt like he was repaying his debt to America.

