China Robot Conference Highlights Evolution of Humanoids





BEIJING — As China seeks to gain a head start in developing humanoid robots, its supply chains showcased cheaper, more innovative parts at the World Robotics Conference in Beijing, but some executives warn the industry has yet to improve product reliability. Wisson Technology (Shenzhen), known for its flexible robotic manipulators, does not rely on the motors and gear reducers commonly used in robotics but instead uses 3D-printed plastics and relies on pneumatic artificial muscles to power its robots. This cheaper form of production allows it to price its flexible arms at about a tenth of that of traditional robotic arms, said Mr. Cao Wei, an investor in Wisson through venture capital firm Lanchi Ventures, where he is a partner. The foldable technology will pave the way for robotic arms costing about 10,000 yuan (S$1,800), Wisson said on its website. The flexible arms (Wissons) could be used in humanoids, Cao said, adding that the company has already provided samples to foreign companies that make humanoid robots, without elaborating. Mr Yi Gang, founder of Ti5 Robot, a Shanghai-based company specializing in integrated joints, highlighted some of the problems he sees in the robotics supply chain. The entire supply chain still needs to address product reliability issues, Yi said, adding that due to defect rates, his company can only manufacture products in volumes of up to 1,000. Harmonic gearing, which refers to machines that play a key role in controlling motion, was a key issue, he said. China's robotics efforts are supported by President Xi Jinping's policy of developing new productive forces in technology, a point underscored in brochures from last week's event. In China, the world's largest market for industrial robots, increasingly sophisticated technology is changing the face of traditional industries such as manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, education, and healthcare and home services. Mr Gao Jiyang, former executive director of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta before founding Galaxea AI, a startup focused on robotic hardware and embodied artificial intelligence (AI), said the rise of intelligent driving is leading to advances in robotics. Autonomous driving means cars with artificial intelligence, which are also a type of robot, Gao said. As the conference concluded on August 25, Premier Li Qiang said it was crucial to implement President Xi's directives on the importance of the robotics industry.

