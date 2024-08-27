Key Imran Khan ally vows his party will hold rally in Pakistani capital on September 8





Pakistan, China defence ties vital, Pakistan says after attacks in key province for Beijing investments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this week described Pakistan's strategic and defense ties with China as essential for regional peace, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported, after militants launched a series of coordinated attacks in the country's restive southwestern province of Balochistan that killed more than 50 people.

Separatist militants demanding state independence have also previously targeted Chinese interests and citizens in Balochistan, where Beijing operates the strategic deep-water port of Gwadar in the south of the province as well as gold and copper mines.

In the violence that began Sunday night, 23 passengers were dragged from their vehicles in Musa Khel district in northeastern Balochistan and shot dead. In a separate attack, the Pakistani military said it killed 21 militants during a clearing operation in which 14 soldiers and policemen were also killed. Separately, 10 people, including five security personnel, were killed when militants stormed a paramilitary force base in Kalat, while militants also blew up a railway bridge in Bolan in Balochistan’s Kachhi district. Six bullet-ridden bodies, yet to be identified, were also found near the bridge, with the circumstances of the killings unclear.

General Li Qiaoming, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army ground forces, met with Prime Minister Sharif on Monday after discussing regional security, military training and bilateral defense cooperation with Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir the same day.

Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the strategic and defense ties between Pakistan and China are essential for peace and stability in the region, Pakistani state radio reported on Monday. He said the deep ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

Sharif expressed satisfaction over the deepening of military exchanges between the two countries, saying they constitute the foundation of Pakistan-China bilateral relations. The Pakistani prime minister described Pakistan and China as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and trusted friends.

However, the state TV channel did not mention the separatist attacks in Balochistan in its report.

General Qiaoming acknowledged the role of Pakistani armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, Radio Pakistan said. He reiterated the PLA's commitment to further expand cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capabilities of both armed forces.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blamed separatists and the Pakistani Taliban for the attacks, saying militants operating from safe havens in neighboring Afghanistan were launching attacks in Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.

“We know who planned these attacks and who is behind them. They thought it through and carried out these attacks in a single day,” Naqvi told reporters on Monday. “The entire leadership has decided that we will respond to them with all possible force.”

Balochistan, rich in gas and minerals and bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is Pakistan's largest province by size but its least populated. It remains largely underdeveloped and has high levels of poverty.

China has recently publicly raised with Pakistan the issue of the safety of its workers and its interests, especially since the March suicide bombing in which five Chinese workers and their local driver were killed in northwest Pakistan.

