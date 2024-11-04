China to develop recovery plan ahead of US elections





The session began Monday with discussion of a draft revision of China's arbitration law, the official Xinhua news agency reported. We are awaiting adoption of more details on the proposals, said Heron Lim of Moodys Analytics, including how this additional funding would be allocated to address short-term economic problems. Nomura economists expect lawmakers to approve about a trillion yuan ($234 billion) in supplemental budgets this week, mainly for debt-ridden local governments. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Analysts also expect Beijing to approve a one-time allocation of 1 trillion yuan for banks, aimed at writing off non-performing loans over the past four years. A lot of money will be used to cover losses, added Natixis Alicia Garcia Herrero. It's not really a growth spurt. Concrete steps are expected to be announced at the end of the meeting on Friday, in time for Beijing to take stock of the US presidential election results. We believe the US election results will have some impact on the scale of Beijing's stimulus package, Ting Lu, Nomura's chief China economist, said in a research note. Both candidates have pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the country. Major challenges Nomura economists expect Beijing to adjust the size of its stimulus measures based on the outcome. We estimate that the size of China's fiscal stimulus would be about 10 to 20 percent larger in the case of a Trump victory than in the scenario of a (Kamala) Harris victory, Lu wrote. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. But he added that the major challenges for Beijing emanate from within rather than from without. China is grappling with sluggish domestic consumption, a lingering housing crisis and rising public debt, which threaten Beijing's official growth target of 5% for this year. The real estate sector has long been a key driver of growth, but it is now mired in a sea of ​​debt. Average prices of new residential properties rose slightly last month, according to a survey of 100 cities by independent researcher China Index Academy. The locked door of an Evergrande residential project in Taiyuan in 2021. Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times But Chinese cities and provinces are still looking for multitudes of unfinished and unsold housing, and buying them back could cost Beijing up to 3.3 trillion yuan, according to Natixis estimates. Prolonged housing problems continue to lead to weak consumer consumption, according to Lim of Moodys Analytics. The average Chinese consumer with existing mortgages does not feel like their wealth is increasing, he said. The issue of how local governments manage debt is also expected to be discussed at the NPC meeting this week. Authorities at the county level and above will be required to report their debt situation to the NPC every year, said Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the legislative affairs commission of the NPC standing committees. during a press briefing on Friday. But China's economic woes run deeper than local mismanagement and empty homes. The economy as a whole is losing productivity because of misallocated savings, Garcia Herrero said, referring to problems with China's industrial policy spending, including large subsidies. They really need to change all that, she said. -Written by Mary Yang Agence France-Presse

