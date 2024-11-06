Trump congratulated by world leaders on his return to the White House BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — World leaders congratulated Donald Trump as he swept to victory in the U.S. election, capping one of the most tumultuous campaigns in modern political history to defeat his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump's victory marks a resounding comeback. The Republican left the White House in disgrace four years ago after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden. But voters bruised by the biggest surge in inflation in four decades rejected Harris, who stepped in at the last minute to try to become the first female leader of the Americas. Listen to the BloombergUK Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. If he keeps his word, Trump's triumph will send shock waves across the world. He threatened to upend world trade with tariffs of 60% on China and up to 20% on all other countries, promised to end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours, probably with concessions for kyiv, and called for deporting more than 11 million undocumented immigrants from the country. WE. Here are reactions from around the world: Europe and Middle East Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor Emmanuel Macron, French president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian President Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President Erdogan congratulated his friend Donald Trump, in a message on the social media platform firstly the Palestinian question and the Russo-Ukrainian war. he added. Asia-Pacific Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia Albanese said in a statement that he would work closely with the Trump administration to realize the benefits of our strong economic partnership. Australia and America are old allies and we are true friends, he added. I look forward to speaking with President Trump and working with him in the best interests of our two nations. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines Marcos said in a statement that Trump's victory meant the American people had triumphed. I personally met President Trump when I was young, so I know his strong leadership will result in a better future for all of us, he added. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea Shigeru Ishiba, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba extended his sincere congratulations to Trump, saying he wanted to quickly establish a point of contact with the US president-elect. “I would like to work closely with Trump to take the Japan-U.S. alliance and Japan-U.S. relations to a new level,” he told reporters in Tokyo. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan Americas Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador Africa Bola Tinubu, Nigerian president Nigeria's Bola Tinubu said he expected Trump's return to the White House to usher in an era of serious, beneficial and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States, according to a statement sent by email from the Presidency in the capital, Abuja. –With help from Alan Wong, Alisa Odenheimer, Andreo Calonzo, Soo-Hyang Choi, Anthony Osae-Brown, Paul Wallace, Netty Ismail, Philip J. Heijmans, Philip Glamann, Kevin Whitelaw, Ben Westcott, Takashi Hirokawa, Brendan Scott, Swati Gupta, Josh Xiao and Taylan Bilgic. 2024 Bloomberg LP Related Stories

