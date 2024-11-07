Jokowi's retirement money and old-age savings are disbursed, this is the amount

MONEY ECONOMY

Taspen will pay program benefits starting November 1, 2024 and will be distributed each month on the same date through TASPEN's Bank Mandiri account.

PT Dana Savings and Insurance for Civil Servants (Persero) or Taspen handed over the benefits of the Retirement and Old Age Savings Program (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Henra, Taspen's secretary-general, said the granting of benefits was a form of appreciation for Jokowi's dedication and leadership while serving as head of state.

“We hope that this pension fund can bring real benefits to Mr. Joko Widodo in living his retirement comfortably and peacefully,” Henra said, as quoted by Antara in Jakarta, Thursday (11/7).

The amount of retirement benefits and the THT program is regulated by Government Regulation Number 25 of 1981 and Law Number 7 of 1978.

The company also symbolically handed over a Taspen participant card to Jokowi, who is entering his retirement period as president for the 2019-2024 period.

Meanwhile, Jokowi, who received the THT pension and benefits program, appreciated Taspen. “I express my appreciation for the ball collection service provided by TASPEN. The service is fast, thank you TASPEN for its commitment to providing the best service,” said Jokowi.

All participants in the TASPEN pension program not only receive monthly retirement benefits, but there are also several other benefits, such as 13th pension, vacation allowance (THR), continuing retirement program, widow's pension and orphan, as well as the death benefit if the participant dies.

The scale of Jokowi's retirement

After serving ten years as President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially ended his term on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

After completing their duties, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana will return to their hometown of Solo in Central Java. Even though he has left the post of president, Jokowi still enjoys a number of rights and facilities as a former president, in accordance with the provisions in force in Indonesia.

So how much pension will Jokowi receive every month?

Based on Law Number 7 of 1978 and Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 68 of 2001, Jokowi will receive a pension of IDR 30.24 million per month. This amount is equivalent to 100 percent of a president's base salary. With this amount, Jokowi will be able to enjoy his retirement with adequate financial support.

1. Monthly allowance

Besides the basic pension, Jokowi will also receive a monthly allowance of IDR 32.5 million. This allowance is intended to cover daily needs, including household expenses such as electricity, water and telephone. This aims to ensure the comfort of the former president and his family during his retirement, as reported by Kanal Ekbis Liputan6.com on October 20, 2024.

2. Health establishments

Former presidents like Jokowi will also benefit from guaranteed health services. The state will cover all health costs for Jokowi and his family. This covers routine health care as well as other medical needs, providing comprehensive coverage for the former president.

3. Nursing Homes and Automotive Facilities

Jokowi will also receive a state-provided residence, located in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, with an area of ​​up to 12,000 square meters. The land, worth around IDR 10 million per square meter, is expected to be completed in 2025.

Apart from this, Jokowi will have an official vehicle and driver for his daily mobility needs. With all these facilities and benefits, Jokowi will definitely enjoy a comfortable and peaceful retirement.

Apart from financial guarantees, the former president will also continue to be honored at various state events and play a symbolic role in society. Although he has the option to remain active in politics, many believe Jokowi will choose to live a more relaxed life in his hometown.

So, how much total pension does Jokowi receive?

Every month, Jokowi will receive a pension of IDR 30.24 million plus a stipend of IDR 32.5 million, bringing the total to approximately IDR 62.74 million per month. These facilities and rights are a form of state appreciation for the services rendered by Jokowi during his decade as Indonesia's leader.