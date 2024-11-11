Donald Trump calls Putin, asks him not to escalate Ukraine war: report





Moscow, Russia:

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Trump held the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his resounding election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, according to the report.

Representatives of the president-elect did not immediately respond to AFP's questions.

The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Trump reminded Putin of America's significant military presence in Europe.

They said he also expressed interest in further conversations to discuss “the upcoming resolution of the war in Ukraine.”

Trump's election is seen as likely to upend Ukraine's nearly three-year-old conflict, as he insists on a quick end to the fighting and casts doubt on Washington's multibillion-dollar support for kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Trump on Wednesday, and the billionaire who supports the Republican, Elon Musk, also joined them on the call.

Zelensky called the call “excellent,” saying he and Trump agreed to “maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation.”

The outgoing Democratic administration of President Joe Biden has confirmed it will send as much aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

On Sunday, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the White House aimed to “put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it ultimately is in the strongest position possible.” possible strength at the negotiating table.

That would involve using the remaining $6 billion in funding available to Ukraine, Sullivan said.

“Lose your allowance”

The Russian government has given a cautious but mostly positive response to Trump's return, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Sunday: “The signals are positive… At least he is talking about peace, not confrontation “.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to quickly end the war in Ukraine – even before taking the oath of office – but without detailing his thinking.

Trump and his allies have denounced U.S. funding for Ukraine, while insinuating that it helps fund a corrupt, pro-war network of defense contractors and foreign policy hawks.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shared a clip on Instagram on Saturday showing Zelensky standing next to the president-elect with a caption reading: “POV (point of view): You are 38 days away from losing your benefit.”

Any quick deal in Ukraine is expected to force kyiv to cede some of the territory it lost to Russian invaders in southern and eastern Ukraine.

A former Trump adviser, Bryanb Lanza, told the BBC on Saturday that Ukraine must abandon any ambition to reconquer Crimea, for example, occupied by Russia in 2014.

He said the United States' priority was “peace and stopping the killings,” although Trump's transition team clarified that he was not speaking for the president-elect.

kyiv, although facing a labor shortage and uncertainty over U.S. support, has strongly opposed the abandonment of territory and its European allies and arms suppliers like Britain and France are known to be nervous about Trump's unilateral measures.

Zelensky said ceding land or meeting other demands from the Kremlin would only embolden the Kremlin and provoke more aggression, a view shared by many European allies.

Trump “briefly raised the land issue” during his call with Putin, the Post reported, without elaborating.

In recent months, both warring sides have taken steps seen as possible efforts to gain leverage ahead of possible negotiations, with Ukraine seizing part of Russian territory and Moscow's troops advancing in Ukraine.

This weekend saw the largest drone attacks on both sides.

Russia fired 145 drones into Ukraine overnight, Zelensky said, while Russia said it shot down 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on Sunday.

