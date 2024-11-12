Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's visit to Pune





Image Source: PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Traffic diversion in Pune:In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune today (November 12), the city's traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for safe driving of vehicles. Downtown commuters will be restricted from Tuesday afternoon until around 8:30 pm due to Prime Minister Modi's election rally at SP College ground in the evening. A notification in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende on Monday evening. Traffic restrictions for PM Modis visit Here are the traffic diversions put in place to manage traffic jams in Pune during the Prime Minister's visit: Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (Ambil Odha zone): Vehicles will not be allowed between Na. Si. Phadke Chowk and Nath Pai Chowk (Mazdoor Adda). Motorists should instead use routes from Na. Si. Phadke Chowk to Nilayam Talkies Bridge and then continue towards Sinhagad Road to reach their destination.

Bapurao Ghole Road to Tilak College Chowk (Ambil Odha intersection): Evening vehicular movement on this route is restricted. Motorists can take alternative routes from Tilak College Chowk to Joggers Park Road and then access Lal Bahadur Shastri Road or Sinhagad Road to continue towards their destination.

Kelkar Road: Traffic will be one-way from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Commuters should take a left at Z Bridge and then turn right at Bhide Bridge Junction to avoid traffic jams.

Traffic will be one-way from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Commuters should take a left at Z Bridge and then turn right at Bhide Bridge Junction to avoid traffic jams. Garuda Ganpati Chowk: The entrance from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk is closed. Travelers should turn left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and take a U-turn at Tilak Chowk to bypass the closure.

The entrance from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk is closed. Travelers should turn left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and take a U-turn at Tilak Chowk to bypass the closure. From Deccan to Kelkar Road: Entry from Deccan area via Bhide Bridge to Kelkar Road is restricted. Drivers should turn left after Bhide Bridge and proceed to their destination via Nadipatra Road. No parking will be allowed on Sane Guruji Road, the road connecting Tilak Road junction and Nilayam Talkies bridge in Ambil Odha area. The entry of heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited on the following roads Solapur Road (from Bhairoba Nala Chowk) Ahmednagar Road from Kharadi Chowk Bypass Alandi Road from Bopkhel Phata Chowk Old Pune Mumbai Highway from Harris Bridge Aundh Road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Baner Road from Hotel Raga Chowk Pashan Road from Shivaji Chowk statue Paud Road from Paud Phata Chowk Karve Road from Warje Chowk Bridge Sinhagad Road from Wadgaon Chowk Bridge Satara Road from Market Yard Junction Saswad Road via Bopdev Ghat from Khadi Machine Chowk to Kondhwa Saswad road from Mantarwadi Phata to Hadapsar Lohegaon Road from Petrolsatha Chowk towards 509 Chowk Parking prohibited on four city arteries Furthermore, parking of any type of vehicle on both sides of the road will be prohibited on the following four main roads from 6:00 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday: The road from Golf Club Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk on Airport Road

Jangali Maharaj Road from Sancheti Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk on JM Road

Fergusson College Road from Khandoji Baba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk on FC Road

Shastri Road from Tilak Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road PM Modi's visit to Pune On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address three rallies in support of Mahayuti candidates. He will begin the day with a rally in Vidarbha's Chimur constituency in the morning, followed by an afternoon rally in Solapur. The final rally will take place at the SP College ground in Pune in the evening. Also read: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, who had earlier praised Uddhav Thackeray, extends support to Mahayuti Also read: Maharashtra polls: Uddhav Thackeray engages in heated exchange with EC officials who checked his luggage | WATCH

