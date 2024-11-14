What's on the menu as Peru welcomes Xi Jinping and Joe Biden for Apec meeting? First message





US President Joe Biden will meet China's Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of the Apec summit. Artisanal cuisines were prepared by renowned chefs focused on Peruvian culture Learn more

Peru is expected to host US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. While geopolitics will be the focus, some can't help but wonder what cuisine will be served at the event? Peruvian cuisine is renowned for its wide range of flavors and represents strong cultural roots. Several local ingredients like corn, thousands of varieties of potatoes, kiwicha and a range of fruits are used in the cuisine. “Our gastronomy was born 5,000 years ago, first from a fusion with the arrival of Spanish migrations, then Chinese, Japanese, Italian and Arab,” said Sylvia Dalmao, in charge of catering and the summit dinner. of two days which ends Friday. (November 15). As the chefs prepare the closing dinner, they are also preparing gastronomic delights for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's bilateral dinners with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. According to organizers, an extensive tasting menu will be available at the event, including vegetarian and halal options. Chef Raul Manrique created a unique quinoa salad for the summit, featuring the revered grain of the Incas, now celebrated as a superfood due to its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. A chef cooks in a restaurant in the Chinatown of Limas, Peru. Reuters Meanwhile, Lima's Chinatown was decorated with red paper balloons and dragons as well as multi-colored walls. This is a monument to the Chinese migrants who began arriving in the mid-19th century and made rice a staple food in Peru. “Peruvians now love the rice brought by the Chinese,” said Luis Yong, a well-known doctor and chef who owns the San Joy Lao chifa in Lima's Chinatown, which opened in 1920. What is the agenda for the Biden-Xi negotiations? US President Joe Biden will travel to Lima, Peru, where he will also meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed the meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 13), calling it an effort to responsibly manage competition between the United States and China and avoid escalation. Sullivan said: Tomorrow, Biden will travel to South America. He added: “His first stop will be Peru for the Apec summit, then he will travel to Brazil for the first-ever presidential trip to the Amazon, then to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. This will be the third in-person meeting between the two leaders who met earlier in Bali, Indonesia, during the G20 summit in 2022, and then again in California in 2023, during APEC. What is Apec? APEC stands for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, a regional economic forum established in 1989 to promote economic integration, trade and cooperation among countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The organization brings together 21 member economies spread across Asia and the Americas. These member economies work collaboratively to address issues such as trade liberalization, economic development, sustainable growth and regional stability. With contributions from Reuters

