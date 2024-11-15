The Chinese beast: the enigmatic armored sedan that Xi Jinping will use in Lima during APEC 2024





The Hongqi N701, known as The Chinese Beast, carries the Chinese leader during his official visit to Peru, distinguished by its armor and luxury. Photocomposition: Infobae Peru The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, arrived in Peru on Thursday, November 14 to participate in the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forumwhere he will meet other heads of state of this multilateral mechanism, including the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with whom he will hold his third meeting. A few hours later, Xi was received at the Government Palace by President Dina Boluarte and her cabinet. The head of the Chinese regime arrived aboard his presidential vehicle, the Hongqi N701known as The Chinese beast. The imposing limousine which transported the Chinese president, lighter than the American Cadillac but just as armored and luxurious, is a unique model of the Hongqi brand, which means Red flag in Chinese. Founded in 1958, this brand, owned by the FAW (First Automobile Works) group, is recognized for producing exclusive vehicles intended for senior Chinese officials. Known for its secret, the Hongqi N701 It was designed exclusively for Xi Jinping and it is known that it is not a commercial production model, although it resembles the H9 and LS7 models of the same brand. The Hongqi N701 is a symbol of exclusivity and security, used by Xi Jinping during his international tour. Photo: Presidency Most of the N701's specifications remain reserved; However, it is estimated that its length exceeds 5.5 meters and incorporates bulletproof tires mounted on 21-inch wheels. According to Daily Mailthe vehicle would be equipped with a 6-liter V12 engine developing 408 horsepower, similar to that of the CA7600 model based on the Hongqi L5 of the previous generation. For his part, El Pas suggests it could be equipped with a turbo V8 engine of its own design. The N701's armor includes reinforced windows and bodywork, allowing it to withstand impacts from small explosions. Its aesthetic evokes a Rolls-Royce Phantomwith a distinctive grille with vertical slats and chrome edges, darkened headlights and a red flag badge on the hood and behind the front wheel arches, characteristic of Hongqi models. In November 2023, during a meeting in California, Chinese leader Xi Jinping showed the President of the United States the luxurious and modern black sedan in which he was transported. This vehicle made a strong impression on Biden, who praised its design and compared it to his presidential car. File image of US President Joe Biden (R) greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Woodside, California, United States. November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque It is a Hongqi (red flag) car, made in China, Xi said, to which Biden, after taking a look inside the vehicle, replied: Ah! It's like that Cadillac we have over there. During international meetings, I take it by plane. The Hongqi N70, estimated at around six million euros, will roam the streets of Lima during the 2024 APEC summit, serving as a means of transport for the Chinese president. Since 2018, Xi has exclusively used Chinese-made cars for his official trips, unlike in previous years, when he used vehicles from Western brands like BMW or Mercedes. This transition began with the acquisition of the Hongqi N501, predecessor of the current N701. In the People's Republic of China, leader Xi Jinping rides various Hongqi models, including the Hongqi L5a retro-style sedan launched in 2013, valued at around $800,000 and intended exclusively for domestic use in the country. For his foreign visits, Xi also uses the Hongqi N501predecessor of the N701 model. This luxurious limousine, successor to the L5, accompanied the Chinese president on international tours, notably to Spain, Panama, Portugal and Argentina, where he attended the 13th G20 summit. The Hongqi N501, predecessor of the N701, is a luxury limousine used by Xi Jinping during his international visits. Photo: Diffusion This four-door sedan features armored doors and windows, a sophisticated communications system and an interior equipped with cutting-edge technology. Its powerful engine, combined with an automatic transmission, allows it to travel more than 500 miles on a single tank of fuel. With a length of over 18 feet and a distinctive grille, the N501, like the N701, is designed to evoke the style of large luxury vehicleslike Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz. However, its full specifications remain confidential.

