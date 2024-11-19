At G20, Xi Jinping, Anthony Albanese discuss improving China-Australia trade relations

Several world leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro took the opportunity to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who returned to the world stage after skipping last year's summit in India.

Before attending the group's planned meetings at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Xi held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Xi met Albanese months after the Australian leader visited Beijing to try to resolve a protracted dispute that has seen billions of dollars of Australian exports blocked by China, its largest trading partner.

Albanese noted progress in repairing the links. “Trade flows more freely, benefiting both countries and people and businesses on both sides,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He added that the two countries would explore opportunities for cooperation on energy transition and climate change.

With Rio's Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, China's Xi Jinping (center) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP alt=With Rio's Sugar Loaf in the background, China's Xi Jinping (center) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP>

Xi echoed that sentiment, telling Albanese that the relationship had turned a corner. According to China's official Xinhua news agency, he also urged Australia to maintain a non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

The renewed focus on trade relations comes as US President-elect Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs of 60 percent on Chinese imports and up to 20 percent on those from other countries after taking office on January 20.

Asked about Beijing-Washington relations, Albanese said on Sunday he would not involve Australia in bilateral disputes. It comes as the United States, Australia and Britain move forward with Aukus, a trilateral security partnership aimed at accelerating testing of hypersonic vehicles and other technologies.

Last week, state-run China Daily hailed Australia as a model for US allies in the Trump era, welcoming its abandonment of Washington's “anti-China spell”.

Earlier on Monday, Xi had his first in-person meeting with Starmer. The British prime minister addressed “areas where we have different perspectives, including Hong Kong, human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine,” according to a statement released by Downing Street.

