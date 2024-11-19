Politics
At G20, Xi Jinping, Anthony Albanese discuss improving China-Australia trade relations
Several world leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro took the opportunity to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who returned to the world stage after skipping last year's summit in India.
Before attending the group's planned meetings at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Xi held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Xi met Albanese months after the Australian leader visited Beijing to try to resolve a protracted dispute that has seen billions of dollars of Australian exports blocked by China, its largest trading partner.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledgeour new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
Albanese noted progress in repairing the links. “Trade flows more freely, benefiting both countries and people and businesses on both sides,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
He added that the two countries would explore opportunities for cooperation on energy transition and climate change.
With Rio's Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, China's Xi Jinping (center) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP alt=With Rio's Sugar Loaf in the background, China's Xi Jinping (center) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP>
Xi echoed that sentiment, telling Albanese that the relationship had turned a corner. According to China's official Xinhua news agency, he also urged Australia to maintain a non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.
The renewed focus on trade relations comes as US President-elect Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs of 60 percent on Chinese imports and up to 20 percent on those from other countries after taking office on January 20.
Asked about Beijing-Washington relations, Albanese said on Sunday he would not involve Australia in bilateral disputes. It comes as the United States, Australia and Britain move forward with Aukus, a trilateral security partnership aimed at accelerating testing of hypersonic vehicles and other technologies.
Last week, state-run China Daily hailed Australia as a model for US allies in the Trump era, welcoming its abandonment of Washington's “anti-China spell”.
Earlier on Monday, Xi had his first in-person meeting with Starmer. The British prime minister addressed “areas where we have different perspectives, including Hong Kong, human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine,” according to a statement released by Downing Street.
Starmer also raised concerns about Taiwan and sovereignty disputes.
The Beijing communiqué does not mention these issues. Instead, China's Foreign Ministry highlighted Xi's remarks that the world was entering “a new period of turbulence and transformation.” Xi stressed importance of 'mutual respect' [and] open cooperation” between China and Britain to address global challenges.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: Reuters alt=German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: Reuters>
The two sides also agreed that British Foreign Secretary Rachel Reeves would visit Beijing for talks with her counterpart He Lifeng, although no date was specified.
Xi's schedule will continue Monday and Tuesday with official summit events. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would meet with Xi to discuss concerns about Chinese exports of dual-use goods that Berlin said were contributing to Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
Scholz also planned to respond to reports of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine at Russia's request, calling such involvement “unacceptable” and a “terrible change” in the dynamics of the conflict.
The meeting comes after Xi wrote an opinion piece in Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, highlighting Beijing and Brasilia's “identical or converging views on many international and regional issues,” including a settlement politics of the war in Ukraine.
Xi referred to a “six-point common understanding” on Ukraine, saying it had drawn “a positive response from the international community” despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's rejection and accusations of coordination with Moscow.
Responding indirectly to Xi's article, Scholz told Folha that “peace in Ukraine must be based on international law” and rejected “any settlement dictated by Russia.”
Additionally, Xi is expected to meet with Argentine President Javier Milei, a self-described “ultra-libertarian” who once called China a “murderer” state and promised to cut ties with Beijing. However, Milei has since softened her stance, calling the Chinese “very interesting partners.”
Kilometers are planned to visit Beijing early next year.
This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP)the most authoritative voice in reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/g20-xi-jinping-anthony-albanese-093000744.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oklahoma's top educator urges schools to play video of him praying for Trump
- November 24 protest struggle for the country and not for the release of Imran Khan: Bushra Bibi
- Who plays on Monday Night Football? Game, start time for week 11
- A closer look at the D1 Men's Hockey Rookies – The Liberty Champion
- PM Modi meets world leaders, strengthens strategic partnerships at G20 summit | Onmanorama News
- Pakistan bans large gatherings in capital ahead of Imran Khan's party rally | AM 870 The RESPONSE
- Notre Dame football star Will Black receives fifth star from Rivals
- Ariana and Cynthia on the witches' sisterhood. #WickedMovie #BBCNews
- Chewing gum to prevent premature birth
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- High school girls' hockey team criticized for having a male player
- Trump makes another provocative choice about RFK Jr. as secretary of health