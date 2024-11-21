Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Look Exactly Like Fox News's





While President Joe Biden bragged about choosing the most diverse Cabinet in history, one he said looks like America, President-elect Donald Trump is looking for a TV experience.

While Trump's picks so far generally lack racial or gender diversity—there are a handful of women and a Latino, for example—but no Black Americans have been selected, but they fall outside the normal scope of likely government officials, in line with Trump's goal of shaking up Washington.

This isn't necessarily a shock coming from the former president who likes to see attractive people defend him on TV and who has become famous in the New York tabloids and on a reality show. But it's nonetheless striking how many television and entertainment figures Trump is tapping into his second term.

The Cabinet is still taking shape and key positions like Treasury Secretary have not been filled. Plus, not all of his Fox News picks involve Cabinet roles. The latest development is that Trump is reportedly eyeing Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent turned right-wing podcaster who left his job as host of a Fox News show in 2023, as Secret Service director. There are others also vying for the position.

Read on to learn more about the striking casting sheet:

The most notable example of the made-for-TV cabinet was Trump's announcement of his pick for secretary of defense: Pete Hegseth, a Fox News weekend host with a great physique and hair, whose tattoos got him kicked out of the Army National Guard.

Hegseth has big ideas for how to reform the military, starting with firing some generals, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and ending diversity programs in the military. He also wants women removed from combat roles, which could be challenged by Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for non-Cabinet director of national intelligence, who served in a field medical unit during the American war in Iraq and is still in the army. reservist.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, known to most people as Dr. Oz, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who has turned his appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show into his own daytime career. He left that to run unsuccessfully for the Pennsylvania Senate in 2022. Days before his nomination was announced, he was selling vitamin supplements online.

Trump wants Oz to take over the most important agency most Americans may never have heard of: the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which oversees health insurance coverage for more than 160 million Americans.

A Christian TV host in the Holy Land

Mike Huckabee was governor of Arkansas, a position now held by his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump's press secretary during his first term. Between failed bids for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, Huckabee hosted a show on Fox News.

Most recently, he had a show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian media outlet. He will bring an evangelical worldview to Jerusalem, where Trump moved the U.S. embassy, ​​if he is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Trump's choice is controversial for anyone considering a two-state solution in the Middle East, since Huckabee once said there were no Palestinians.

Long before Sean Duffy was a Wisconsin congressman, he was a contestant on MTV's The Real World: Boston, an early part of the reality TV world once also inhabited by Trump.

Duffy met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, on the set of a spin-off, Road Rules: All Stars. Today, she is a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend, where she worked for years with Hegseth. Duffy is leaving his role as co-host of Fox Business after Congress, now that he has been tapped by Trump to serve as Transportation Secretary, in charge of the nation's highway and rail systems, airways and seaports .

Gabbard, a former House representative, has left the Democratic Party, but along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., she is one of two former Democratic presidential candidates among the Trump administration's picks. She has appeared hundreds of times on Fox News. Most recently, she signed on to make a series of documentary-style videos about Elon Musks

With Trump choosing to become director of national intelligence, Gabbard has drawn criticism for her defense of Russia and Syria in the name of her anti-war ideals. Hillary Clinton once said she believed the Russians were grooming Gabbard to run as a third-party candidate.

Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be responsible for coordinating Trump's immigration policy. By serving as border czar, Homan will not have to face Senate confirmation.

Homan was actually the first of Trump's picks to be announced from Fox News' orbit. CNN's Brian Stelter wrote at the time:

While the revolving door between television and government is a bipartisan and often criticized phenomenon, it never stopped revolving during Trump's first term. Between 2017 and 2020, there were 20 known cases of transfers from Fox to Trump, including Anthony Scaramucci, Richard Grenell, Heather Nauert, Morgan Ortagus and Bill Shine.

An anti-mainstream conspiracy theorist and author to oversee health policy

Trump chose Kennedy to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. Republican confidence has fallen sharply, particularly in the need for vaccines. Say what you will about Kennedy's interesting ideas for making American food less processed and healthier. Appreciate the toned body he showed off during shirtless workouts. But it's impossible to get past the vaccine-skeptical part of him that pushes unfounded theories.

He wrote a book filled with unfounded conspiracy theories attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci and alleging that the nation's former infectious disease doctor was in cahoots with Bill Gates and pharmaceutical companies to harm public health. It was a New York Times bestseller. Which, as CNN's Peter Bergen noted in an interview with Kennedy, completely undermines his claim that he was being silenced, a frequent assertion by anti-mainstream media stars.

During Trump's first term, Linda McMahon led Trump's Small Business Administration. She served as transition co-chair and has now been tapped for the role of education secretary. McMahon is the former CEO of WWE, the empire she co-founded with her husband, Vince McMahon.

Trump actually appeared as part of WWE years ago, but this year his tastes seem to be leaning more towards Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

