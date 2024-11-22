Trump likely to continue aggressive efforts to nominate new judgesExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump stands next to Judge Amy Coney Barrett before his swearing-in ceremony for Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court in 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images hide the legend

toggle captionTasos Katopodis/Getty Images

During Donald Trump's first term, appointing federal judges became one of his greatest accomplishments.

Legal experts predict that Trump will move quickly next year to consolidate and expand that legacy, and they said he will enjoy a substantial advantage this time around: being able to see how his initial choices fared.

“The president will have a group of nominees that he already knows and is comfortable with,” said Jesse Panuccio, a former senior Trump Justice Department official who now works at a private law firm. .

Panuccio pointed out that Trump is the first president since 1893 to serve non-consecutive terms. He said that perhaps not since Grover Cleveland occupied the Oval Office, “…the president is going to have an opportunity to see how these nominations, these appointees, have performed on the bench for several years now. ”

A president's appointees don't always act on his wishes once they hold a position for life. Now, Trump will likely be more discerning in trying to assess whether a candidate is likely to deliver on his priorities many years later, by looking at his track record and writings.

Republicans are on track to control the Senate with 53 votes, giving the White House plenty of room to confirm nominees.

Russell Wheeler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, said that if senators confirmed the justices with the same “ferocity” they showed during the first Trump administration, Trump would have a good chance of changing the makeup of the federal courts. quite radically. “.

During his first four years in the White House, the Senate confirmed 234 Trump-appointed judges, including Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Because these federal judges are appointed for life and Trump tends to choose younger people for these positions, “we might be looking at a Trump judiciary for the next generation,” Wheeler said.

Spotlight on loyalty

During the Biden years, the White House made a major effort to nominate diverse judges. Nearly two out of three Biden judges are women. Many of them are people of color.

“The number of white men Biden has appointed to the bench, you could almost count it on your hands, fingers and toes,” Wheeler said.

Trump, on the other hand, can select judges based on their personal loyalties, if his other key Cabinet picks are any guide.

But a key question for next year is whether Trump's focus on loyalty could alienate some Senate Republicans.

Edward Whelan works at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, a conservative think tank. He writes frequently about the federal justice system.

“In 2005, when President George W. Bush nominated Harriet Miers to fill Sandra Day O'Connor's seat, the conservative legal movement erupted in opposition to the choice,” Whelan recalls.

Miers, a friend of the president who had worked as a lawyer but had no prior experience as a judge, ultimately withdrew her Supreme Court nomination.

“The bottom line is that the president is at great risk if he appoints someone who is simply a loyalist or someone who is not considered qualified,” Whelan said.

Skye Perryman runs Democracy Forward, a left-wing group that advocates for progressive causes and judges. Perryman said she expects Trump to advance candidates with what she calls “extreme” positions on issues such as limits on reproductive rights. But, she added, it is possible to control this process.

“There is an opportunity to shine a light on and hold senators, including Republican senators, accountable if they confirm judges who are not aligned with what the vast majority of Americans hope and believe,” said Perryman.

Senators will have to decide whether loyalty to Trump is worth the risk of voter backlash in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/21/g-s1-34893/donald-trump-judicial-nominees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos