Politics
MPs demand confidential briefing on Turkey's links with Hamas
More than three dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers called on the Biden administration to offer a classified briefing on Turkey's support for Hamas, raising fears that the U.S.-designated terrorist group could relocate its headquarters to the country's ally. NATO.
Lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Thursday requesting that a classified briefing be held to discuss reports that Hamas officials expelled from Qatar would be hosted in Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has long provided public support for Hamas's political leadership and often holds meetings with the group's leaders in Ankara.
And while Erodgan expressed moderate concern about Hamas's October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, the longtime Turkish leader praised the militants.a liberation group, and condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu like Hitler for the large-scale destruction and death suffered by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Throughout the term of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey's relations with Hamas
has long been a concern, the lawmakers wrote.
Reports of Hamas' possible move of its headquarters to Turkey, a NATO ally, are deeply concerning and significantly aggravate existing concerns about Turkey's relationship with the terrorist group. With these concerns in mind, we are requesting an immediate briefing in a classified setting to discuss them.
The letter was led by Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), and signed by 37 other House members from both sides of the House. the aisle.
Successive presidential administrations have grappled with complex ties with Turkey, a strategic defense ally straddling Europe, the Caucasus and the Middle East and controlling access between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. U.S. officials also recognize Turkey as a major contributor to humanitarian aid to millions of Syrian refugees.
Although Ankara is a NATO outlier in maintaining relations with Moscow, Erdoan successfully oversaw the August prisoner exchange that freed unjustly detained U.S. and Russian political prisoners.
But many lawmakers are unhappy with Erdo's growing authoritarianism, suppression of civil liberties and human rights abuses; attacks against US-allied Kurds in northeast Syria; and antagonism toward Israel and provocations against Greece, another NATO ally.
Turkey has so far denied providing sanctuary to Hamas officials. An anonymous Turkish diplomatic source denied reports that Hamas members were considering moving to Türkiye, Reuters reported on Mondayclaiming that Hamas figures only visit the country from time to time.
But two anonymous Israeli sources said some Hamas leaders remaining in Gaza could move to Türkiye, according to Jewish Insidera newsletter based in the United States. The outlet reported that at least two senior Hamas officials left Qatar for Turkey, citing an Israeli diplomatic source and a senator briefed by Israeli officials.
Hamas politicians have received instructions in recent weeks to leave Doha from Qatari officials, at the request of the Biden administration. Hamas officials were headquartered in the Qatari capital at the request of the Israeli and US governments when communication was needed with Qatari officials serving as intermediaries.
But the United States called for revoke diplomatic arrangement earlier this month, following the breakdown of a deal allowing Hamas to release 101 hostages the group kidnapped in southern Israel on October 7, which could lead to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
In their letter, the lawmakers asked Blinken and Haines to verify the accuracy of reports that Hamas plans to set up its headquarters in Türkiye. They also ask for details on the extent of ties between Ankara and Hamas and whether material or financial support is provided; and whether the United States would seek to extradite Hamas officials from Turkey based on criminal charges brought against the terrorist group by American families of victims of the October 7 attacks.
Lawmakers also question whether Hamas ever planned terrorist attacks from Turkish soil, including occupied areas of Syria and Turkish-occupied territory in the Republic of Cyprus.
The lawmakers' focus on Cyprus is notable: the island served as a strategic asset for the United States in helping to evacuate American citizens from Israel following the October 7 attacks, and as a transit point for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
But Cypriot and Israeli officials have also worked together to thwart terrorist threats on the island.
In December 2023, the Cypriot authorities with the help of Israel would have been arrested two Iranian nationals suspected of plotting against Israelis in an attack.
Lebanese Hezbollah, a terrorist group designated by the United States and also supported by Iran, also threatened to attack Cyprus in June.
The lawmakers' letter has the support of the American Hellenic Institute, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit think tank and advocacy organization.
This letter is an important first step in addressing a critical U.S. security concern and will ensure that policymakers are informed of the true extent of Turkey's role in supporting Hamas, said Alexander Christofor, Director legislative body of the AHI, in a press release.
Updated: 2:03 p.m.
