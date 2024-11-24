The State of Ceara and the Chinese company CGN Brasil Energia sign a memorandum of understanding for the development of renewable energies

(ceara.gov.br) With great local potential for renewable energy production, the Government of Ceara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company CGN Brasil Energia (CGNBE), part of the CGN Group, one of the largest in China, for collaboration in the development of solar and wind energy projects and the green hydrogen chain.

Governor Elmano de Freitas highlighted the importance of the moment, especially with the resumption of international relations between Brazil and China, and with the large investments made in Ceara in the production of renewable energy. Ceara is very satisfied with the investments that the company has already made in our territory, especially because it is a very strategic area for our State, which is the renewable energy sector. This memorandum that we signed is very important for the consolidation of our State in the production of renewable energy, he stressed.

I consider the meeting between President Lula and Xi Jinping very important, during which we discussed the creation of six working groups of the Brazilian government and the government of the People's Republic of China. Among these groups, there is one on Chinese infrastructure and investments in Brazil. So we have many opportunities for partnerships, the governor said. This diplomatic recovery will bear good fruit and this action of the CGN in Ceara is another step towards consolidating the process of renewable energy production in the state and in Brazil, he added.

The signed memorandum aims to develop a offshore wind project with an installed capacity of 1,000 MW located in the coastal region of the State of Ceara. The project will be developed in phases, with studies expected to begin this year. Furthermore, the document also highlights the development of solar and/or wind projects in Ceara with an installed capacity of up to 400 MW. In connection with the solar and/or wind project, CGNBE intends to develop a green hydrogen pilot plant.

Present at the signing of the MoU, CGNBE CEO and President Yao Zhigang thanked the State for its efforts to make this moment possible. I appreciate all the support we have to be here to discuss this very important memorandum, which focuses on offshore energy production and green hydrogen. During the G20 meetings we had the opportunity to talk about the Lagoinha project and thus get to know Ceara, which led other companies to see how Ceara is rich in natural resources, commented the CEO.

Another objective of the MoU is the implementation of the solar photovoltaic project mentioned by the CEO, called Lagoinha, with an installed capacity of 194 MWp, which will be located in the municipality of Russas. The project will require investments of approximately 650 million reais, employing approximately 900 direct and indirect employees at all stages of its construction, in addition to the possibility of other new large-scale projects, whose investments and jobs will be proportional to projects.

The Chinese company is a state-owned group considered the largest nuclear power company in China and the third largest in the world. Our group is one of the world leaders in clean energy. We are among the largest in the world. At the same time as we produce clean energy, we generate tax revenue for the local community, he concluded.

Happy with the strengthening of this partnership, the president of the Pecem Industrial and Port Complex (Cipp), Hugo Figueirdo, celebrated the signing. It's a pleasure to participate in another moment. CGN, in addition to having already installed a solar park in Ceara, also uses the services of the port of Pecem to install other wind and solar parks in the Northeast. This is a partnership that is progressing and will continue to progress even further, he concluded.

In addition to those mentioned, the meeting was attended by the Secretary of Economic Development, Salmito Filho; the Secretary of International Relations, Roseane Medeiros; Finance Secretary Fabrizio Santos; and other authorities.