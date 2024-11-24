Politics
The State of Ceara and the Chinese company CGN Brasil Energia sign a memorandum of understanding for the development of renewable energies
(ceara.gov.br) With great local potential for renewable energy production, the Government of Ceara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company CGN Brasil Energia (CGNBE), part of the CGN Group, one of the largest in China, for collaboration in the development of solar and wind energy projects and the green hydrogen chain.
Governor Elmano de Freitas highlighted the importance of the moment, especially with the resumption of international relations between Brazil and China, and with the large investments made in Ceara in the production of renewable energy. Ceara is very satisfied with the investments that the company has already made in our territory, especially because it is a very strategic area for our State, which is the renewable energy sector. This memorandum that we signed is very important for the consolidation of our State in the production of renewable energy, he stressed.
I consider the meeting between President Lula and Xi Jinping very important, during which we discussed the creation of six working groups of the Brazilian government and the government of the People's Republic of China. Among these groups, there is one on Chinese infrastructure and investments in Brazil. So we have many opportunities for partnerships, the governor said. This diplomatic recovery will bear good fruit and this action of the CGN in Ceara is another step towards consolidating the process of renewable energy production in the state and in Brazil, he added.
The signed memorandum aims to develop a offshore wind project with an installed capacity of 1,000 MW located in the coastal region of the State of Ceara. The project will be developed in phases, with studies expected to begin this year. Furthermore, the document also highlights the development of solar and/or wind projects in Ceara with an installed capacity of up to 400 MW. In connection with the solar and/or wind project, CGNBE intends to develop a green hydrogen pilot plant.
Present at the signing of the MoU, CGNBE CEO and President Yao Zhigang thanked the State for its efforts to make this moment possible. I appreciate all the support we have to be here to discuss this very important memorandum, which focuses on offshore energy production and green hydrogen. During the G20 meetings we had the opportunity to talk about the Lagoinha project and thus get to know Ceara, which led other companies to see how Ceara is rich in natural resources, commented the CEO.
Another objective of the MoU is the implementation of the solar photovoltaic project mentioned by the CEO, called Lagoinha, with an installed capacity of 194 MWp, which will be located in the municipality of Russas. The project will require investments of approximately 650 million reais, employing approximately 900 direct and indirect employees at all stages of its construction, in addition to the possibility of other new large-scale projects, whose investments and jobs will be proportional to projects.
The Chinese company is a state-owned group considered the largest nuclear power company in China and the third largest in the world. Our group is one of the world leaders in clean energy. We are among the largest in the world. At the same time as we produce clean energy, we generate tax revenue for the local community, he concluded.
Happy with the strengthening of this partnership, the president of the Pecem Industrial and Port Complex (Cipp), Hugo Figueirdo, celebrated the signing. It's a pleasure to participate in another moment. CGN, in addition to having already installed a solar park in Ceara, also uses the services of the port of Pecem to install other wind and solar parks in the Northeast. This is a partnership that is progressing and will continue to progress even further, he concluded.
In addition to those mentioned, the meeting was attended by the Secretary of Economic Development, Salmito Filho; the Secretary of International Relations, Roseane Medeiros; Finance Secretary Fabrizio Santos; and other authorities.
|
Sources
2/ https://brazilenergyinsight.com/2024/11/24/state-of-ceara-and-chinese-company-cgn-brasil-energia-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-for-renewable-energy-development/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Islamabad locked down ahead of protests demanding Imran Khan's release
- Chinese ship suspected of undersea cable sabotage has twisted anchor
- What Oklahoma football Alabama has to pay for storming the field
- “BJP government is committed to promoting ease of doing business”: PM Modi | News from India
- The massive Amazon UK Black Friday sale starts this weekend – 37 of the best deals to buy now
- US braces for storms over Thanksgiving weekend
- Earthquake hits Abyan as life returns to region's earthquake hotspot – Illawarra Mercury
- Election petition exceeds 600,000 signatures in record time | Politics | News
- full size folding table tennis table with net, paddles, balls – sports equipment – from owner – sale
- The missing rabbi was killed in the UAE, Israel says BBC News
- Rising cost of paying off national debt poses risk to Trump's promises on growth and inflation
- Maharashtra polls: Enter politics to advance growth agenda, PM Modi urges youth | News from India