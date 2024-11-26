Politics
Singapore-China ties particularly valuable in uncertain global environment, says SM Lee during meeting with President Xi
[BEIJING] Bilateral cooperation between Singapore and China is particularly valuable, given the increasingly uncertain and troubled global environment, said Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday November 26.
Tensions between major powers have increased and countries are emphasizing national security and the resilience of supply chains, rather than economic integration and international multilateral cooperation, he said.
And it is all the more important in such an environment that like-minded countries, large and small, work together to develop our cooperation to the best of our abilities, for the benefit of our people.
SM Lee is on a six-day official visit to China. He is visiting the country for the first time in his new capacity as senior minister, having stepped down as prime minister in May. During his 20 years as Prime Minister of Singapore, he visited China 14 times, making him one of the most frequent foreign leaders.
On November 26, SM Lee met with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. The two chatted while walking, with SM Lee saying he took the high-speed train from Suzhou to Beijing, which took him four hours.
Very comfortable and very practical, SM Lee said in Mandarin to a smiling Xi as they took their seats opposite each other.
Xi said he was happy to see SM Lee again. In any case, we met often in the past, the president said.
The Chinese leader also welcomed SM Lee in his new role as chief minister.
Internationally and in Asia, you are considered a seasoned politician, Xi said.
Whether it is Singapore's achievements or promoting international or regional cooperation, SM Lee has made important contributions, Xi added.
Xi congratulated SM Lee on Singapore's successful transition of power in May.
You are the Chinese people's old friend, a good friend, and you have long-term interest and support for China-Singapore cooperation, said Xi, who invited SM Lee to dinner on Tuesday.
SM Lee began his China visit in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, where he presided over commemorative events to mark the 30th anniversary of the flagship government-to-government project of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP).
This came shortly after his working visit to Boston and New York in the United States, which had just taken place amid a presidential election in which Donald Trump was re-elected.
Xi said on November 26 that the joint government project sets a benchmark for the two countries' cooperation and also demonstrates Singapore's deep involvement in China's reform and opening-up.
As Singapore and China strengthened their bilateral relations in 2023 and the two countries celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the two sides are expected to deepen cooperation and make new and greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity. , Mr. Xi said.
In turn, SM Lee said he was happy to be back in China and noted that Xi recently met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Lima, Peru.
Reflecting on his visit to Suzhou on Monday, SM Lee said he was proud to see the park thriving and to know that it had succeeded beyond our wildest expectations.
SM Lee was also very pleased that the SIP has played a valuable role in China's economic development and transformation, and continues to do so today.
In a moment of levity, he said that even though the industrial park has modernized over the decades and its gross domestic product has increased 10-fold, it remains a traditional product that continues to be exported from the land.
I saw a sign at the hotel restaurant yesterday, and it says: Hairy crab from Yangcheng Lake, he said, to laughter from Xi and his colleagues.
Yangcheng Lake, located in the northern part of the industrial park, is known for this prized delicacy.
The last time SM Lee and Xi met was during his visit to China in March 2023. He stopped in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, and delivered a speech at the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province. SM Lee then visited Xi and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and the two countries upgraded their relations to one described as a comprehensive, high-quality and forward-looking partnership.
The trip was also seen as an opportunity for SM Lee to convey to Chinese leaders that Wong would soon take over as prime minister.
Prime Minister Wong, then still Vice Premier and Minister of Finance, promptly made an official trip in May 2023, when he met with Li, First Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Finance Minister Liu Kun and the Minister Li Ganjie, head of the Communist Party. of China's powerful Central Organization Department, which controls party personnel appointments.
Although Prime Minister Wong has yet to make an official visit to China since taking office as prime minister, he recently met with Xi on the sidelines of the Apec meeting in Lima, Peru. The two leaders discussed cooperation in green and digital economies, as well as regional and international developments.
On November 26, SM Lee also met with Wang Huning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Wang is chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the highest political advisory body. Wang is ranked fourth out of seven on the Politburo's top decision-making committee.
Wang noted that SM Lee had visited China several times and had close interactions with Chinese leaders. China believes that SM Lee will continue to play an important role as senior minister in promoting bilateral relations, Wang said.
You said that Singapore-China cooperation, which corresponds to each country's priorities and the needs of its people, should evolve with the times. We completely agree, Wang said.
As the two countries celebrate 35 years of formal bilateral relations in 2025 and Singapore celebrates its 60th anniversary, China is willing to deepen cooperation with Singapore in all fields and bring prosperity to the region, he said. he declared.
SM Lee described relations as being in very good shape and that he was looking forward to meeting up with old friends and learning more about recent developments in China.
He said the two countries enjoyed good people-to-people relations, highlighting the 30-day mutual visa waiver introduced in February 2024. High-level exchanges also took place, with Prime Minister Wong meeting Xi on the sidelines of Apec. meeting and Li at the Asean summit.
SM Lee will end his visit in Shanghai, where he will meet and be invited to lunch by Shanghai Party Chief Chen Jining and attend a reception for overseas Singaporeans.
SM Lee is accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of Education and Minister in Charge of SIP Chan Chun Sing. The delegation also includes Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann and Senior Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling. THE TIMES OF THE STRAITS
