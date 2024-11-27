Pakistan Dispatch: Massive protesters demanding release of ex-PM Imran Khan met harsh response from security forces in Islamabad – JURIST





Abu Bakar Khan and Noor Ul Huda are JURIST staff correspondents in Pakistan and recent graduates of the Faculty of Law, University of the Punjab. They filed this dispatch from Lahore.

On November 13, Imran Khan, the incarcerated former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, issued a final call for nationwide protests planned for November 24. The main demands were the restoration of the PTI. electoral mandate that was unjustly withdrawn after the February 8 general elections, and the overturning of the 26th constitutional amendment, which the PTI believes consolidated establishment control over the country's politics. landscape.

As part of its broader strategy to curb the PTI's influence, the federal government of Pakistan had already passed the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024” in September. Under this law, the Islamabad High Court ruled that the PTI's renewed call to protest was illegal because the party had not obtained the required permission. Despite this, PTI supporters began their journey to Islamabad on Sunday, determined to continue the protests.

On Tuesday morning, PTI protesters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), where the PTI holds the government, had entered the Pakistani capital. They faced intense use of tear gas, bombings and numerous roadblocks. Major roads, highways and major access points to Islamabad were clogged with containers, while internet services across the country, including Islamabad, were severely disrupted. The government's actions have led to widespread closures and lockdowns, with not only Islamabad's roads blocked, but also the main exit routes from cities like Lahore. These disruptions have plunged many regions of the country into turmoil.

Despite the government's efforts to quell the protests, the PTI convoy continued to advance and reached D-Chowk, the central area of ​​Islamabad. The situation became tense as clashes between protesters and police intensified, with the government deploying Rangers and military troops around D-Chowk and other key locations in the city. Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, while protesters fought back, chanting slogans and defying barricades. Amid the clashes, police confirmed that at least one police officer was killed and dozens more, including members of the security forces and protesters, were injured during violent clashes.

PTI leaders, including Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin, led the protest. Many believe that the release of Bushra Bibis after an earlier protest is a sign of the growing strength of the PTI's position. Roadblocks and internet shutdowns appear to signal growing government unease with the movement. Earlier in the day, police attempted to block the G-10 signal on the Sirinagar Expressway to stop the protesters, but after facing resistance, they were forced to allow them to pass. Despite the cold nights in Islamabad, the PTI protesters remained put. Bushra Bibi addressed the crowd, saying: “Our plan will not change until Imran Khan comes out and tells us what to do. No matter how much pressure, we won't listen until Khan speaks to us directly. She further insisted: If Khan speaks from within, don't listen to him. Wait for it to come out.

The government's heavy-handed response, including widespread use of tear gas, rubber bullets and the deployment of military personnel, fueled further unrest. Around 1,500 PTI leaders and workers were arrested and criminal cases were initiated against many party members. The Crime Intelligence Agency building in Islamabad was transformed into a makeshift detention center to house those arrested during the protests. The continued arrests, combined with the disruption of internet services and the government's firm stance not to negotiate, have led many to question the government's approach to resolving the situation peacefully.

Imran Khan, still in prison, urged his supporters on X to “fight to the end” and continue protests until their demands are met. The interior minister, however, made it clear that the Pakistani government was not willing to enter into negotiations with the protesters. Now that they have seen the situation, there will be no more talks. The government has made a clear decision not to negotiate with those participating in the sit-in, he said. He concluded by challenging the PTI protesters to move forward, saying: “Move forward, we are ready. Anyone who attempts to come here will face a strong response.

As the situation evolves, Islamabad remains on lockdown with PTI protesters showing no signs of backing down. Whether the protests will lead to a resolution or further escalation remains to be seen, but the current impasse highlights growing tensions between the government and the PTI in Pakistan.

The opinions expressed in JURIST Dispatches are solely those of our field correspondents and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of JURIST editors, staff, donors, or the University of Pittsburgh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/11/pakistan-dispatch-massed-protesters-demanding-release-of-ex-pm-imran-khan-met-with-harsh-response-from-security-forces-in-islamabad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos