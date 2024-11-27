Politics
Xi Jinping's fierce anti-corruption campaign affects third defense minister in short time
China's Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation as part of a vast and ruthless anti-corruption campaign that has resulted in the dismissal of numerous senior commanders from various branches of the military over the course of last year. This information, corroborated by US sources, suggests that, if confirmed, he would be the third senior official to be investigated for improper conduct in a surprisingly short period.
Appointed in December 2023 after the brutal dismissal of his predecessor, Li Shangfu, the former Navy commander was seen as an actor capable of injecting stability into an establishment in crisis. However, the continued purges raise serious concerns about the effectiveness and operational cohesion of China's armed forces, which play a crucial role in asserting the sovereignty of the People's Republic in the Taiwan Strait and the Sea. Southern China. This environment requires decisive leadership and a well-defined strategy, and instability within the ministry could compromise China's ability to respond to external provocations, increasing the risk of escalation in high-tension areas. In turn, uncertainty surrounding the ongoing investigation could hamper efforts to reestablish dialogue with the Pentagon, a fact that becomes particularly relevant in a critical context following the arrival of the new Trump administration.
Despite its largely symbolic nature, the position of defense minister in China is essential for representing Beijing's military and diplomatic policies at the international level. Last week, Dong refused to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting of Asian defense chiefs in Laos. The refusal, driven by Beijing's concerns over arms sales to Taiwan, highlights growing tensions between the two nations. Austin, who spoke with Dong in May at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, called the decision “unfortunate.” In response, Beijing pointed the finger at Washington, saying it is “solely responsible” for the friction.
News of Dong's inspection for alleged corruption comes shortly after Xi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru. There, the two leaders celebrated the resumption of high-level communications between their armed forces, reaffirming the importance of keeping these channels open in a climate of growing uncertainty.
So far, there is no official confirmation regarding Dong Jun's situation. At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning dismissed the Financial Times' claims as “shadow hunting.” This statement reflects a deliberate strategy to reduce speculation and maintain control over the narrative in an environment marked by a lack of transparency.
The Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken a drastic step by expelling former Defense Minister General Li Shangfu, as well as his predecessor, General Wei Fenghe. The two top commanders have faced serious accusations of violations of political discipline, disloyalty and corruption, highlighting the increasing severity in the management of their military apparatus.
This double dismissal constitutes a new stage in a year marked by rumors of purges within the People's Liberation Army (EPL). The process began in March 2023, when Wei was removed from office and replaced by Li, who in turn was abruptly fired in October after a short tenure of just seven months. This pattern of accelerated turnover among senior officials reflects a worrying instability within the military leadership.
Since coming to power in 2013, Xi Jinping has led a persistent and forceful crackdown on inappropriate behavior within the CCP. Unlike his predecessors, who focused their efforts on rooting out dishonesty at the lower and middle levels of the bureaucracy, Xi has launched an ambitious initiative targeting senior officials, who have been described as tigers by the media. To date, these Xi hunters have managed to capture more than 400 of these disgraced individuals.
Rigorous repression continues and relentless restructuring within the PLA has been accompanied by a notable increase in the annual number of tigers captured. The fact that Xi persists in opposing inappropriate practices after more than a decade in power could suggest that, contrary to the common belief that he is an undisputed leader, he has failed to consolidate his absolute control. Inappropriate actions at the individual level involve the usurpation of public authority for personal gain. However, the persistence of large-scale corruption, despite the supposed intensity of the campaign, indicates that many of the Chinese leader's allies, including the comrades he promoted, continue to flout established norms and discipline.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.larazon.es/internacional/feroz-campana-anticorrupcion-jinping-afecta-tercer-ministro-defensa-breve-lapso_20241127674727151258380001ec6341.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Table Tennis – ITTF Esports World Championships 2024: Antonin Landreau, the Frenchman determined to become the first world champion in history
- Ryan Kobayashi was found dead in LA after his daughter went missing. #LosAngeles #BBCNews
- Imran Khan supporters end protests after Pakistan crackdown
- For Trump, winning back the White House depended on this base. That won't win Virginia. • Virginie Mercury
- High school hockey player dies after being shot on I-55
- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tarlac
- Urban middle class is 'shrinking', when will PM Modi recognize this reality: Congress | News from India
- What happened to Britain's biggest lottery winner?
- Vogue's Guide to the Best Tennis Hotels in the World
- Health Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attacks
- Lockdown ends in Pakistani capital after police disperse protesters demanding Imran Khan's release
- Anies Baswedan says running Jakarta requires knowledge, experience