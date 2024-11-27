Xi Jinping's fierce anti-corruption campaign affects third defense minister in short time

China's Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation as part of a vast and ruthless anti-corruption campaign that has resulted in the dismissal of numerous senior commanders from various branches of the military over the course of last year. This information, corroborated by US sources, suggests that, if confirmed, he would be the third senior official to be investigated for improper conduct in a surprisingly short period.

Appointed in December 2023 after the brutal dismissal of his predecessor, Li Shangfu, the former Navy commander was seen as an actor capable of injecting stability into an establishment in crisis. However, the continued purges raise serious concerns about the effectiveness and operational cohesion of China's armed forces, which play a crucial role in asserting the sovereignty of the People's Republic in the Taiwan Strait and the Sea. Southern China. This environment requires decisive leadership and a well-defined strategy, and instability within the ministry could compromise China's ability to respond to external provocations, increasing the risk of escalation in high-tension areas. In turn, uncertainty surrounding the ongoing investigation could hamper efforts to reestablish dialogue with the Pentagon, a fact that becomes particularly relevant in a critical context following the arrival of the new Trump administration.

Despite its largely symbolic nature, the position of defense minister in China is essential for representing Beijing's military and diplomatic policies at the international level. Last week, Dong refused to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting of Asian defense chiefs in Laos. The refusal, driven by Beijing's concerns over arms sales to Taiwan, highlights growing tensions between the two nations. Austin, who spoke with Dong in May at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, called the decision “unfortunate.” In response, Beijing pointed the finger at Washington, saying it is “solely responsible” for the friction.

News of Dong's inspection for alleged corruption comes shortly after Xi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru. There, the two leaders celebrated the resumption of high-level communications between their armed forces, reaffirming the importance of keeping these channels open in a climate of growing uncertainty.

So far, there is no official confirmation regarding Dong Jun's situation. At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning dismissed the Financial Times' claims as “shadow hunting.” This statement reflects a deliberate strategy to reduce speculation and maintain control over the narrative in an environment marked by a lack of transparency.

The Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken a drastic step by expelling former Defense Minister General Li Shangfu, as well as his predecessor, General Wei Fenghe. The two top commanders have faced serious accusations of violations of political discipline, disloyalty and corruption, highlighting the increasing severity in the management of their military apparatus.

This double dismissal constitutes a new stage in a year marked by rumors of purges within the People's Liberation Army (EPL). The process began in March 2023, when Wei was removed from office and replaced by Li, who in turn was abruptly fired in October after a short tenure of just seven months. This pattern of accelerated turnover among senior officials reflects a worrying instability within the military leadership.

Since coming to power in 2013, Xi Jinping has led a persistent and forceful crackdown on inappropriate behavior within the CCP. Unlike his predecessors, who focused their efforts on rooting out dishonesty at the lower and middle levels of the bureaucracy, Xi has launched an ambitious initiative targeting senior officials, who have been described as tigers by the media. To date, these Xi hunters have managed to capture more than 400 of these disgraced individuals.

Rigorous repression continues and relentless restructuring within the PLA has been accompanied by a notable increase in the annual number of tigers captured. The fact that Xi persists in opposing inappropriate practices after more than a decade in power could suggest that, contrary to the common belief that he is an undisputed leader, he has failed to consolidate his absolute control. Inappropriate actions at the individual level involve the usurpation of public authority for personal gain. However, the persistence of large-scale corruption, despite the supposed intensity of the campaign, indicates that many of the Chinese leader's allies, including the comrades he promoted, continue to flout established norms and discipline.