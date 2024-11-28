There is the character of Jokowi, Central Java is no longer considered a bullpen after the excellence of Luthfi-Yasin

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Lecturer in political science and international studies at the University of Paramadina, Ahmad Khoirul Umam, estimated that the defeat of the duo of governor and vice-governor number 1 candidates Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi be a sign of fragility PDI-P in Central Java.

In fact, this region has long been referred to as “bull pen“. However, the vote advantage was actually obtained by the number 1 candidate pair, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin which received 59.30 percent based on the results of the Kompas R&D quick count.

“The defeat of Andika-Hendrar in the Central Java gubernatorial elections marked the history of the fall of the PDI-P in bull cage. “Because, since the history of the 2005 regional elections, the PDI-P has always had the upper hand in Central Java,” Umam told Kompas.com, Thursday (11/28/2024).

Read also: Lutfhi-Yasin excels in the bullpen, effect of Jokowi's approval?

According to Umam, this is influenced by several factors.

First, Luthfi-Taj Yasin's supporters have a large political machine, with around 75 percent support for the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Joko Widodo and the general chairman of the Gerindra Party, now president, Prabowo Subianto.

This phenomenon, according to him, provides a strong political message to the nodes of political power, including logistical donors, to completely win over Lutfi-Taj Yasin.

“Jokowi's network is also deployed and at all costs, because the results of the Central Java regional elections are a bet of destiny and also a pride for Jokowi and his family who have to face the power of the PDIP which is until now the strongest,” said Oumam.

Also read: Andika-Hendi lost based on quick count, Megawati: shouldn't have been beaten if it was fair

The second factor emerges from the character of the Central Java electorate, which is still dominated by the Islamic boarding school community. In this way, the public further supports the representation of nationalist-Santri candidates reflected in Lutfi-Yasin.

Meanwhile, the Andika-Hendrar couple is quite different, both represent a nationalist style.

“In this way, the KIM power supported by Jokowi can take advantage of the fragile situation of the PDIP ranks in Central Java. Furthermore, the main constraint faced by PDIP candidates in the Central Java constituency is the very limited time for socialization. including to enter the Islamic boarding school segment in Middle Java,” he said.

Read also: R&D Kompas Central Java Regional Election 2024: Jokowi-Prabowo's support makes Luthfi-Yasin excellent

Wasisto Raharjo Jati, political observer of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), added that the character of President Jokowi, synonymous with Central Java, was also a factor in strengthening the votes of Luthfi-Taj Yasin .

Jokowi, who now has a different path to the PDI-P, has created an anomaly in the behavior of local voters in Central Java. Voters who were once partisan are now based on character.

“I think the home factor and the strength of former President Jokowi's figure in Central Java is one of the main factors in changing the local electoral map,” he said.

On the other hand, the director of the Indonesian Independent Election Monitoring Committee (KIPP), Jojo Rohi, believes that the strength of Luthfi-Taj Yasin's voice was also influenced by the preconditions.

According to him, Ahmad Luthfi, supported by Jokowi, had already fulfilled the prerequisites long before Andika was proposed in Central Java.

“Luckily for Central Java, Andika-Hendrar lost in the prerequisites. Furthermore, there are indications that the 'chocolate party' that participated in the maneuvers to carry out the winning operation also contributed to Luthfi's victory,” Jojo explained.

Read also: Quick count wins Central Java regional elections, Luthfi-Yasin: Don't be euphoric yet

For your information, the Kompas R&D quick count results in the 2024 regional elections in Central Java (Central Java) with 100 percent input data revealed the superiority of Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin's votes.

The number 1 Central Java Governor-Cawagub pair, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, won 40.70 percent. Meanwhile, the number 2 governor of Central Java-Cawagub pair, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, received 59.30 percent.

Meanwhile, the vote count is not the result of the General Election Commission (KPU) vote count.



Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

